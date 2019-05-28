2020 Skoda Superb To Launch In India By Mid-2020

It's been just days since Skoda unveiled the 2020 Superb facelift and the company has confirmed that it will arrive in India by mid-2020. The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift is expected to launch in the second quarter of the next calendar year and the Czech carmaker is also evaluating the prospects of bringing in the plug-in hybrid variant for the Indian market. Yes! The Superb is also getting a plug-in-hybrid variant this time around.

The plug-in-hybrid variant uses the 1.4-Litre TSI petrol engine which we have seen in the Audi A4 and it will be coupled with an electric motor to churn out 215 bhp in amalgamation. The all-electric range is up to 55 km and up to 850 km can be covered when combined with the petrol engine. The hybrid powertrain uses a lithium-ion high-voltage battery which is positioned in the chassis floor in front of the rear axle. Skoda offers the Superb with a range of engine and transmission options to choose from. However, the other two options which are likely to be on sale in India are the 2.0-litre diesel and petrol engines. All the three powertrains are expected to be mated to the seven-speed DSG gearbox and will be BS6 complaint since they will launch after the emission norms will kick in.

In terms of design, the 2020 Skoda Superb remains largely similar to the current model, save for the tweaked bumpers. The new bumpers have marginally added to its length, by 8 mm to 4,869 mm. However, its other dimensions remain unchanged. That said, the new Superb will be offered with some updated fitments. It gets sleek all-LED headlights along with daytime running lights and new position lights which now are stacked closer to the grille. It also gets 18-inch and 19-inch alloy wheels and the colours Crystal Black and Race Blue have been added to the range of customisation options.

On the inside, there are new chrome highlights on the instrument panel and door trims and the seat covers on the Ambition and Style variants are new as well. The Virtual Cockpit is optional and buyers can choose from three different infotainment systems, two of which also offer a navigation function. In the global market, the SmartLink technology comes as standard for all of the systems and enables access to smartphone apps via the infotainment system's display. A SIM card provides Internet access, a Wi-Fi hotspot and access to the Skoda Connect mobile online services. The L&K version is fitted with a Canton sound system as standard.

