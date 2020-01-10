2020 Skoda Superb Spotted Testing Ahead Of Its Launch In May

The 2020 Skoda Superb is likely to be petrol-only, powered by the BS6 compliant 1.8-litre TSI engine

A near-production 2020 Skoda Superb facelift has been spotted testing in India. Slated to be launched in May this year, the car appears to be undergoing some final stages of emission testing, judging by the emission apparatus hidden behind the camouflage. First unveiled in May 2019, the facelifted version of Skoda's flagship sedan will come with a host of design and styling changes along with updated powertrain options, which will be compliant to the upcoming BS6 emission norms.

The 2020 Skoda Superb is likely to petrol-only, and will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.8-litre TSI engine

While the powertrain options are yet to be announced, we expect the 2020 Skoda Superb to be petrol-only and will continue to be powered by the 185bhp, 1.8-litre TSI engine, which will be BS6 compliant, of course. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Globally, however, the Skoda also offers a plug-in hybrid version, powered a 1.4-litre TSI engine paired with an electric motor, developing a combined output of 214 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. However, the chances of it coming to India this year are low.

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift will get sharper exterior styling with new LED taillamps and the new Skoda lettering at the centre

Visually, the car will come with sharper exterior styling along with new features, including the Matrix LED headlamps, with the ' Skoda Crystal Lighting' lettering in their housings. The car also gets a new butterfly grille with vertical chrome slats and a new front bumper with sharper lines and a wider airdam. At the rear, the car gets LED taillights that are connected by a chrome strip in the centre, and a new boot-lid with the Skoda lettering at the centre, in line with the company's new logo style.

The cabin of the 2020 Skoda Superb has been spruced up and now comes with the option of the Virtual Cockpit

As for the cabin, the 2020 Skoda Superb facelift comes with a revised dashboard and centre console, along with new leather and Alcantara upholstery options. The car is also expected to get a driver assistance system with several nifty functions like - Predictive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist, Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection. The company has also introduced electronic parking brake as well as rear axle suspension with aerodynamic covers to improve the overall driving dynamics. The car also gets a 9.2-inch touchscreen display with Columbus infotainment system, featuring gesture and voice control along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car is also likely to come with connected car tech, offered with the global model.

