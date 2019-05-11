2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Global Debut On May 23

The Superb is the flagship in Skoda's portfolio and it is planning to present the 2020 facelifted model to the world on a special occasion. IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is a grand affair for the Czech carmaker and it has signed up for the 27th time as its lead sponsor and will supply 50 fleet cars for the event. Skoda will also seize the opportunity to unveil the 2020 Superb Facelift on May 23, 2019 on the quarter-final match day.

Pulling off a surprise, Skoda may also introduce the Superb Facelift with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain which was expected in the next-generation model. For the first time in history, Skoda will be offering a hybrid model and we are expecting it to borrow the powertrain from the Volkswagen Passat GTE. The same 1.4-litre, turbocharged TFSI petrol motor which powers the Audi A4 is expected to be coupled with an electric motor in the upcoming Skoda Superb. We have seen the same powertrain earlier at the 2016 Auto Expo in the Volkswagen Passat GTE plug-in-hybrid variant in which it develops 212 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The 2020 Skoda Superb is likely to get it in the same state of tune.

The car has already been spotted testing and design modifications on the new model will be rather subtle. The front bumper will get a wider air dam along with slightly muscular overhangs and the rear bumper will be revised as well. Moreover, new elements such as full-LED headlamps and new daytime running lights (DRLs) will also be on offer. Expect the rear to have the new widespread Skoda badging instead of the logo.

