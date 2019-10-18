2020 Skoda Octavia Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

If you've been waiting for the 2020 Skoda Octavia, well, the wait is over, because the company has released sketches of what the car will look like exactly. Of course, we wait to see it in the flesh, but the sketches give us a glimpse into what to expect. This will be the 11th generation of the Octavia and it will be unveiled in Prague on November 11. The global debut is about a month after the Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII will be officially unveiled, and shares the same underpinnings based on the Modularer Querbaukasten platform (MQB). The sedan continues to be one of the most popular selling models for the brand globally and will make its way to India too as early as 2020.

As you can see through these sketches, the styling is along the lines of the new Skoda Kamiq and Scala. While the sketches give an exaggerated peek into the production car, we expect the new Octavia to sport single headlamps once again, as opposed to the split-headlamp styling that was introduced on the facelifted version in 2017. The shape of the clusters, however, will be similar to what you see on the sketch and yes, matrix LED tech will be available on this one. The traditional butterfly grille will also be retained but with a bolder, wider and sharper look. The other update will be a longer bonnet and redesigned bumper with LED fog lamps.

The 2020 Skoda Octavia gets a coupe like design at the rear

At the rear, the 2020 Skoda Octavia will get Audi-esque LED taillights with wraparound units that extend to the boot-lid. The notchback styling though will still remain the standout feature at the rear, while the station wagon version sold internationally is expected to get a slightly wider rear profile as well.

There are no sketches of the cabin out yet, but expect it to get a bunch of features. On the powertrain front, it is expected to come with the 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre TSI engines, along with the 2.0-litre TDI motor. The engines are expected to get mild-hybrid tech, while a plug-in hybrid version is also said to be on cards.

