2020 Skoda Octavia RS Image Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

The new-gen Skoda Octavia RS is expected to make its debut in November alongside the regular 2020 Octavia sedan. Along with new design and styling, the car is also expected to get an updated engine.

| Published:
View Photos
The new-gen Skoda Octavia RS now gets sharper features with black exterior treatment

An image of the 2020 Skoda Octavia RS has leaked online on one of the international forums dedicated to the Czech carmaker. The new image gives us a clear view of the car and appears to be a studio photo of the upcoming new-gen Octavia RS, which also indicates that the car will be revealed alongside the regular new-gen Octavia in November.

Visually, the new-gen Skoda Octavia RS now gets sharper features with the signature butterfly grille, finished in matte black, flanked by a pair of sleek trapezoidal LED headlamps also treated in black. Below you have new front bumper with a wide central airdam featuring a mesh grille, extends into the C-shaped black element, which also appears to feature horizontal LED daytime running lamps. The black theme is further extended to the Octavia RS' black roof, black inserts on the side skirts and black alloy wheels as well as red brake calipers.

We do not get to see the rear section of the car in these photos and neither do we get to see the cabin of the car. However, like the existing model, we expect the new Octavia RS to come with an all-black cabin equipped with soft-touch material, while the sport-style seats will be upholstered in Alcantara leather. We expect the dashboard to be heavily updated with minimal buttons and a bunch of new and updated features.

The new-gen Skoda Octavia RS is expected to come with an updated version of its existing 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Source: SkodaHome/Forum

