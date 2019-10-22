2020 Skoda Octavia Leaked Ahead Of Global Reveal In November

Skoda Auto's popular selling Octavia sedan is scheduled to enter its 11th generation next month, and ahead of the big reveal in Prague, an exterior image of the car has been leaked online. While Skoda released sketches of the new Octavia recently, the leaked image comes from the automaker's online configurator that is yet to go live and gives us a good look at the new design language. As expected, the 2020 Skoda Octavia shares its design cues with the new Superb complete with the long and swooping bonnet, new single headlamp cluster design that we first saw on the Scala and a wider butterfly grille. The new Octavia looks more stately than the predecessor and that's something the executive sedan class buyers will appreciate.

The new generation Skoda Octavia is based on a modified version of the MQB platform and is expected to boast of a larger footprint. The leaked image hints at a longer wheelbase, although we will have to wait for the official specifications to confirm that. While the rear is yet to be revealed, the Octavia's notchback styling will return on the new generation model, while the car will get new LED taillights that now overlap the boot-lid.

The Skoda Octavia will make its global debut on November 13, 2019

The interiors are yet to be revealed, but previous spy images have hinted at a virtual instrument cluster, larger touchscreen infotainment system, two-spoke multi-function steering wheel and an electric parking brake. The car will also come with new driver aids and assistance systems as part of the package. The rear is also likely to boast of better legroom and shoulder room than the outgoing version. The sedan will also get the Skoda badging on the boot instead of the winged-arrow badge that has adorned the company's offerings so far.

The new generation Skoda Octavia is set to arrive in India in 2020

Engine options on the new Skoda Octavia will include a 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines, while a hybrid version is also expected to join the line-up with a 48V mild-hybrid motor. The car will also come in the station wagon body style for the European markets, and there's of course, the Octavia vRS in the pipeline that is expected to pack in some serious power this time around.

The 11th generation Skoda Octavia is slated to be revealed globally at a special standalone event on November 13, 2019, in Czech Republic. Interestingly, India is expected to get the new Octavia as early as 2020 and will be part of the four new launches that the automaker will bring over the course of the year. The new Octavia is produced at Skoda's Mlada Boleslav facility in the Czech Republic for Europe, and is partially made-in-India at VW Group's facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Image Source: Skodacommunity.de

