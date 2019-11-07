2020 Skoda Octavia Cabin Teased

Skoda is all set to reveal the 2020 Octavia very soon and we've already shown you the exterior sketches teasing this new generation car. As expected, the 2020 Skoda Octavia shares its design cues with the new Superb complete with the long and swooping bonnet, new single headlamp cluster design that we first saw on the Scala and a wider butterfly grille. The new Octavia looks stately than the predecessor and that's something the executive sedan class buyers will appreciate.

But what about the cabin? Well, Skoda has given us a sneak peek into that too. As expected, there are a host of changes inside and yes, it all looks pretty good. The 2020 Skoda Octavia gets a rearranged dashboard and a two-spoke steering wheel. The two design sketches released by Skoda Design Department shed light on the new interior concept.

The two-spoke steering wheel looks sporty and has been seen on the Vision X Concept earlier

To begin with, the 2020 Octavia gets a newly shaped dashboard which is split into several levels which, in the way their lines and colours are fashioned below the large and free-standing central display, allude to the shapes characteristic of the Skoda radiator grille. It shows how roomy the car really is as well. Of course you can see the digital instrument cluster and even the massive touchscreen infotainment display which seems to be a 10-inch screen.

Images of the 2020 Skoda Octavia were recently leaked on its website

Oliver Stefani, head of Skoda Design says, "The shape of the dashboard has been inspired by the typical Skoda face and offers support for your hand when you are using the free-standing central display. We have also created a brand new design for the steering wheel and, for the first time, our automatic transmission features a shift-by-wire system, which has enabled us to design a central console with a completely new feature. This has influenced a lot of the interior design, too."

