New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Skoda Octavia Cabin Teased

The 2020 Skoda Octavia gets a rearranged dashboard and a two-spoke steering wheel. The two design sketches released by Skoda Design Department shed light on the new interior concept.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Skoda Octavia gets a spacious cabin and a bigger touchscreen system too

Skoda is all set to reveal the 2020 Octavia very soon and we've already shown you the exterior sketches teasing this new generation car. As expected, the 2020 Skoda Octavia shares its design cues with the new Superb complete with the long and swooping bonnet, new single headlamp cluster design that we first saw on the Scala and a wider butterfly grille. The new Octavia looks stately than the predecessor and that's something the executive sedan class buyers will appreciate.

But what about the cabin? Well, Skoda has given us a sneak peek into that too. As expected, there are a host of changes inside and yes, it all looks pretty good. The 2020 Skoda Octavia gets a rearranged dashboard and a two-spoke steering wheel. The two design sketches released by Skoda Design Department shed light on the new interior concept.

Skoda Octavia

18.52 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Skoda Octavia

mjtns0lo

The two-spoke steering wheel looks sporty and has been seen on the Vision X Concept earlier

To begin with, the 2020 Octavia gets a newly shaped dashboard which is split into several levels which, in the way their lines and colours are fashioned below the large and free-standing central display, allude to the shapes characteristic of the Skoda radiator grille. It shows how roomy the car really is as well. Of course you can see the digital instrument cluster and even the massive touchscreen infotainment display which seems to be a 10-inch screen.

c8g4ojc8

Images of the  2020 Skoda Octavia were recently leaked on its website

0 Comments

Oliver Stefani, head of Skoda Design says, "The shape of the dashboard has been inspired by the typical Skoda face and offers support for your hand when you are using the free-standing central display. We have also created a brand new design for the steering wheel and, for the first time, our automatic transmission features a shift-by-wire system, which has enabled us to design a central console with a completely new feature. This has influenced a lot of the interior design, too."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Octavia with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Octavia
Skoda
Octavia

Skoda Octavia Alternatives

Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 18.99 - 24.3 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Offer
x
Director Rohit Shetty Brings Home The Lamborghini Urus
Director Rohit Shetty Brings Home The Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Lamborghini Urus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki And Toyota To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling And Recycling Unit
Maruti Suzuki And Toyota To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling And Recycling Unit
EICMA 2019: Harley-Davidson Pan America Unveiled
EICMA 2019: Harley-Davidson Pan America Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities