2020 Skoda Citigo-e iV Sketched Revealed Ahead Of Debut

Skoda is all set to showcase the Citigo-e iV on May 23, 2019 and the company has already revealed the sketch of the car ahead of its debut. The Citigo-e iV will be the company's first electric car to hit the market and will kick start the company's innings into bringing in more electric cars worldwide and yes, India too is on that radar. The sketch of the Citigo-e iV reveals the looks of the car and it doesn't differ from the Citigo hatch that's already on sale in the European markets. However, the big change is the closed off front grille, aerodynamic design on the wheels and of course the charging point on the right fender at the rear.

The Citigo-e iV is likely to borrow the electric powertrain from the VW e-Up which will help it get a range of 300 km. Expect it to get 81 horses and 210 Nm of torque and we expect the battery pack to be placed on the floor. On the Volkswagen e-Up! The battery pack weighs 230 kgs and this is likely to go in the Skoda Citigo-e iV.

Over the next four years, Skoda will be launching the most extensive investment programme in its history, spending around 2 billion Euros on electrification and digitalisation. By the end of 2022, the car manufacturer will have presented over 30 new models, more than 10 of which will be partially or fully electric.

