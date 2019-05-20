New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Skoda Citigo-e iV Sketched Revealed Ahead Of Debut

The Citigo-e iV is likely to borrow the electric powertrain from the VW e-Up which will help it get a range of 300 km.

View Photos
The Citigo-e iV will be Skoda's first all-electric car

Skoda is all set to showcase the Citigo-e iV on May 23, 2019 and the company has already revealed the sketch of the car ahead of its debut. The Citigo-e iV will be the company's first electric car to hit the market and will kick start the company's innings into bringing in more electric cars worldwide and yes, India too is on that radar. The sketch of the Citigo-e iV reveals the looks of the car and it doesn't differ from the Citigo hatch that's already on sale in the European markets. However, the big change is the closed off front grille, aerodynamic design on the wheels and of course the charging point on the right fender at the rear.

The Citigo-e iV is likely to borrow the electric powertrain from the VW e-Up which will help it get a range of 300 km. Expect it to get 81 horses and 210 Nm of torque and we expect the battery pack to be placed on the floor. On the Volkswagen e-Up! The battery pack weighs 230 kgs and this is likely to go in the Skoda Citigo-e iV.

Skoda

Skoda Cars

Rapid

Kodiaq

Octavia

Superb

0 Comments

Over the next four years, Skoda will be launching the most extensive investment programme in its history, spending around 2 billion Euros on electrification and digitalisation. By the end of 2022, the car manufacturer will have presented over 30 new models, more than 10 of which will be partially or fully electric.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Rapid with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Rapid
Skoda
Rapid
TAGS :
Skoda Citigo-e iV Skoda Citigo Skoda electric car Skoda electric

Latest News

2020 Skoda Citigo-e iV Sketched Revealed Ahead Of Debut
2020 Skoda Citigo-e iV Sketched Revealed Ahead Of Debut
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Features, Images
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Features, Images
MotoGP: Marquez Wins Dramatic French GP; Hard Fought 2nd For Dovizioso
MotoGP: Marquez Wins Dramatic French GP; Hard Fought 2nd For Dovizioso
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price Expectation
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price Expectation
Spotify Testing First Hardware, Car Smart Assistant
Spotify Testing First Hardware, Car Smart Assistant
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow
2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Citroen 19_19 Concept Makes Global Debut At Viva Tech 2019
Citroen 19_19 Concept Makes Global Debut At Viva Tech 2019
Renault Zoe Autonomous Concept Car Showcased At Viva Tech 2019
Renault Zoe Autonomous Concept Car Showcased At Viva Tech 2019
GMC Trucks To Deploy Adaptive Cruise Control System
GMC Trucks To Deploy Adaptive Cruise Control System
Osamu Masuko To Step Down As Mitsubishi Motors CEO, Takao Kato To Succeed Him
Osamu Masuko To Step Down As Mitsubishi Motors CEO, Takao Kato To Succeed Him
President Donald Trump Delays Decision On Auto Tariffs For Up To 6 Months
President Donald Trump Delays Decision On Auto Tariffs For Up To 6 Months
MG Hector: 5 Things You Need To Know
MG Hector: 5 Things You Need To Know
Renault Starts Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab Project To Develop Future Mobility Solutions
Renault Starts Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab Project To Develop Future Mobility Solutions
Bajaj Auto Beats Industry Slowdown, Posts 21 Per Cent Growth In Net Profit
Bajaj Auto Beats Industry Slowdown, Posts 21 Per Cent Growth In Net Profit

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.3
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹ 33.08 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Skoda Cars

Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 9.85 - 16.92 Lakh *
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 40.75 - 42.1 Lakh *
Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia
₹ 18.52 - 31.22 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 28.55 - 38.86 Lakh *
x
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Features, Images
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Features, Images
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price Expectation
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price Expectation
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities