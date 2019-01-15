2020 Shelby GT500 Revealed; Most Powerful Ford In Company's History

The Shelby GT500 is the most powerful street-legal car coming from Ford ever

The all-new Shelby GT500 has been unveiled at the 2018 Detroit Motor Show. At more than 700 horsepower, the company says, it is the quickest street-legal acceleration and most high-performance technology to date ever offered in a Ford Mustang. The Shelby GT500 will join its stablemate the GT350 and gets a first-in-class dual-clutch transmission. The Shelby GT500 gets a supercharged 5.2-litre aluminium alloy engine built by hand. To keep the intake air cooler and deliver a lower centre of gravity, the team inverted a 2.65-litre roots-type supercharger with air-to-liquid intercooler tucked neatly in the V8 engine valley.

Just like the Shelby GT350, the aluminium alloy block features weight-saving wire-arc cylinder liners and high-flow aluminium cylinder heads as also larger forged connecting rods, improved lubrication and cooling passages. Beneath that, a structural oil pan adds strength, reduces vibration, and features a patented active baffle system to keep oil where it's needed.

The Shelby Mustang GT500 are available in include Red Hot, Twister Orange and Iconic Silver colours

The Shelby GT500 gets a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which can shift smoothly in less than 100 milliseconds. This dual-clutch transmission is designed for a number of drive modes, including normal, slippery, sport, drag and track, and features line-lock and rpm-selectable launch control through selectable Track Apps.

Jim Farley, Ford president, global markets said, "Carroll was always working on the next faster Shelby, I think he would love this Mustang more than any other. A takedown artist, the new Shelby GT500 will surprise supercar owners with its Ford Performance racing tech, supercharged engine and visceral swagger."

Two handling packages with increasing levels capability are offered for the all-new Shelby GT500. An available Handling Package includes adjustable strut top mounts and spoiler with Gurney flap. For the truly hardcore, an available Carbon Fibre Track Package features exposed 20-inch carbon fibre wheels with 0.5-inch-wider rear wheels (11.5-inch), custom Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, adjustable exposed carbon fibre GT4 track wing and splitter wickers with integrated dive plane. The rear seat is deleted to reduce weight.

The Shelby Mustang GT500 gets a 12-inch full-colour LCD instrument cluster, while a high-performance custom-tuned 12-speaker B&O play premium audio system

With a double front grille opening and 50 percent more cooling pack airflow compared to the Shelby GT350, the Shelby GT500's fastback design is aimed at improving performance. Those large angular grille openings and muscular hood combine for an aerodynamic-led design inspired by the modern fighter jet aircraft. A standard new rear spoiler and updated composite materials in the rear diffuser result in added thermal management.

The Shelby GT500's purpose-built cockpit boasts race-inspired premium materials and unique finishes worthy of its world-class power. It's available with a carbon fibre instrument panel applique and new door panel inserts in Dark Slate Miko suede with accent stitching. The all-new Shelby GT500 gets a 12-inch full-colour LCD instrument cluster, while a high-performance custom-tuned 12-speaker B&O play premium audio system is available. All of this is controlled via an 8-inch SYNC 3 touch screen featuring SiriusXM and FordPass Connect.

New colours for 2020 include Red Hot, Twister Orange and Iconic Silver. Painted stripes are available for the all-new Shelby GT500 too.

