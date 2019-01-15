New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Shelby GT500 Revealed; Most Powerful Ford In Company's History

The Shelby GT500 gets a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which can shift smoothly in less than 100 milliseconds.

View Photos
The Shelby GT500 is the most powerful street-legal car coming from Ford ever
Detroit Auto Show

The all-new Shelby GT500 has been unveiled at the 2018 Detroit Motor Show. At more than 700 horsepower, the company says, it is the quickest street-legal acceleration and most high-performance technology to date ever offered in a Ford Mustang. The Shelby GT500 will join its stablemate the GT350 and gets a first-in-class dual-clutch transmission. The Shelby GT500 gets a supercharged 5.2-litre aluminium alloy engine built by hand. To keep the intake air cooler and deliver a lower centre of gravity, the team inverted a 2.65-litre roots-type supercharger with air-to-liquid intercooler tucked neatly in the V8 engine valley.

Just like the Shelby GT350, the aluminium alloy block features weight-saving wire-arc cylinder liners and high-flow aluminium cylinder heads as also larger forged connecting rods, improved lubrication and cooling passages. Beneath that, a structural oil pan adds strength, reduces vibration, and features a patented active baffle system to keep oil where it's needed.

Ford Mustang

83.71 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford Mustang

f4e8ugv

The Shelby Mustang GT500 are available in include Red Hot, Twister Orange and Iconic Silver colours

The Shelby GT500 gets a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which can shift smoothly in less than 100 milliseconds. This dual-clutch transmission is designed for a number of drive modes, including normal, slippery, sport, drag and track, and features line-lock and rpm-selectable launch control through selectable Track Apps.

Jim Farley, Ford president, global markets said, "Carroll was always working on the next faster Shelby, I think he would love this Mustang more than any other. A takedown artist, the new Shelby GT500 will surprise supercar owners with its Ford Performance racing tech, supercharged engine and visceral swagger."

Two handling packages with increasing levels capability are offered for the all-new Shelby GT500. An available Handling Package includes adjustable strut top mounts and spoiler with Gurney flap. For the truly hardcore, an available Carbon Fibre Track Package features exposed 20-inch carbon fibre wheels with 0.5-inch-wider rear wheels (11.5-inch), custom Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, adjustable exposed carbon fibre GT4 track wing and splitter wickers with integrated dive plane. The rear seat is deleted to reduce weight.

0d7f6sko

The Shelby Mustang GT500 gets a 12-inch full-colour LCD instrument cluster, while a high-performance custom-tuned 12-speaker B&O play premium audio system

With a double front grille opening and 50 percent more cooling pack airflow compared to the Shelby GT350, the Shelby GT500's fastback design is aimed at improving performance. Those large angular grille openings and muscular hood combine for an aerodynamic-led design inspired by the modern fighter jet aircraft. A standard new rear spoiler and updated composite materials in the rear diffuser result in added thermal management.

The Shelby GT500's purpose-built cockpit boasts race-inspired premium materials and unique finishes worthy of its world-class power. It's available with a carbon fibre instrument panel applique and new door panel inserts in Dark Slate Miko suede with accent stitching. The all-new Shelby GT500 gets a 12-inch full-colour LCD instrument cluster, while a high-performance custom-tuned 12-speaker B&O play premium audio system is available. All of this is controlled via an 8-inch SYNC 3 touch screen featuring SiriusXM and FordPass Connect.

0 Comments

New colours for 2020 include Red Hot, Twister Orange and Iconic Silver. Painted stripes are available for the all-new Shelby GT500 too.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Mustang with Immediate Rivals

Ford Mustang
Ford
Mustang
BMW M2
BMW
M2
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW
6 Series Gran Turismo
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz
CLS
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW
3 Series Gran Turismo
DC Avanti
DC
Avanti
Lexus RC F
Lexus
RC F
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG
S 63 Coupe
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Rolls-Royce
Dawn
TAGS :
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Shelby GT500 Ford Mustang Mustang Shelby Mustang 2018 Detroit Motor Show

Latest News

2020 Shelby GT500 Revealed; Most Powerful Ford In Company's History
2020 Shelby GT500 Revealed; Most Powerful Ford In Company's History
Apple Maps Updated With Google Maps-Like Turn-By-Turn Navigation For India
Apple Maps Updated With Google Maps-Like Turn-By-Turn Navigation For India
India's Electric Vehicle Goals Being Realised On Two Wheels, Not Four
India's Electric Vehicle Goals Being Realised On Two Wheels, Not Four
Volkswagen To Invest $800 Million, Build New Electric Vehicle In U.S.
Volkswagen To Invest $800 Million, Build New Electric Vehicle In U.S.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R To Be Launched In India
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R To Be Launched In India
SIAM Anticipates Carmakers To Miss The Sales Target In FY2019
SIAM Anticipates Carmakers To Miss The Sales Target In FY2019
India's First All-Electric Cab Services 'Blu-Smart' Launched In Delhi-NCR
India's First All-Electric Cab Services 'Blu-Smart' Launched In Delhi-NCR
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Crashes Out Of Dakar In Stage 6; Oriol Mena Comeback To Finish 13th
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Crashes Out Of Dakar In Stage 6; Oriol Mena Comeback To Finish 13th
China Car Sales Hit Reverse For The First Time Since 1990s
China Car Sales Hit Reverse For The First Time Since 1990s
Passenger Vehicles Sales In India Record Slow Growth In 2018
Passenger Vehicles Sales In India Record Slow Growth In 2018
Mahindra Marazzo M8 Variant Gets An 8-Seater Option; Priced At Rs. 13.98 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo M8 Variant Gets An 8-Seater Option; Priced At Rs. 13.98 Lakh
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
BMW R 1250 GS Bookings Begin In India; Launch This Month
BMW R 1250 GS Bookings Begin In India; Launch This Month
Fuel Prices Hiked For The 6th Time In 2019
Fuel Prices Hiked For The 6th Time In 2019
Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Begin In January 2019
Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Begin In January 2019

Popular Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ford Mustang Alternatives

BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 94.53 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 71.08 - 86.14 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 1 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 54.49 - 59.86 Lakh *
DC Avanti
DC Avanti
₹ 42.54 Lakh *
Lexus RC F
Lexus RC F
₹ 2.34 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
₹ 2.98 Crore *
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
₹ 6.92 Crore *
View More
Explore Mustang
×
Explore Now
x
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R To Be Launched In India
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R To Be Launched In India
Mahindra Marazzo M8 Variant Gets An 8-Seater Option; Priced At Rs. 13.98 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo M8 Variant Gets An 8-Seater Option; Priced At Rs. 13.98 Lakh
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities