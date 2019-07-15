New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X Spotted On Test

The new generation Royal Enfield Thunderbird X BS-6 has been spotted on test runs near Chennai, and the spy shots reveal a completely updated model with a new fuel-injected engine among other changes.

New BS-VI Royal Enfield Thunderbird X spotted on test near Chennai

Highlights

  • New RE Thunderbird X will be BS-VI ready with new fuel-injected engine
  • Several cosmetic changes seen on test mule near Chennai
  • 2020 RE Thunderbird X will be launched in first quarter of 2020

Royal Enfield is planning to upgrade its range of motorcycles with engines meeting the upcoming Bharat Stage VI emission regulations. We've already seen spy shots of the updated Royal Enfield Classic models on test, and now a prototype of the updated Royal Enfield Thunderbird X was spotted on test near Chennai. An enthusiast has posted a video of the upcoming Thunderbird X BS-VI on test, and from the video, it's clear that the new model will get several aesthetic, as well as mechanical changes, including a new fuel-injected engine which will be BS-VI ready.

Also Read: 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS-VI Spotted Again

The test mule seen on the video has some camouflage cladding, but it's clear from the video that this is an all-new model, and not merely a fuel-injected variant of the current RE Thunderbird X. The tail section, for starters, has been completely redesigned, as is the fuel tank, and the riding position has been changed somewhat with the footpegs moved forward for a more cruiser-style, relaxed riding position. The chassis is new too, and is a double cradle frame, while the front disc brake set-up seems to have been moved to the right side from the left side on the current model.

Also Read: 2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted With New Instrument Console

The fuel tank has been redesigned, and the new Thunderbird X gets split seats, redesigned side panels and a lower handlebar. The exhaust seems to have been redesigned, but the engine head seems similar. It's still not clear what will be the mechanical changes, but it's expected to be fuel-injected to meet the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations. We expect Royal Enfield to launch the 2020 Thunderbird X sometime in the first quarter of 2020, with the updated model priced at around ₹ 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: YouTube

