2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird Spotted On Test Again

The latest spy shots of the updated Royal Enfield Thunderbird seem to be of a near-production ready model, and reveal quite a few details.

Updated:
A near production-ready Royal Enfield Thunderbird and Royal Enfield Classic have been spotted on test

Highlights

  • Updated Royal Enfield Thunderbird features cosmetic changes
  • New double cradle frame, new tail section design spotted
  • BS-VI ready RE bikes may feature some mechanical updates as well

The updated Royal Enfield Classic and Royal Enfield Thunderbird which will meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms have been spotted on test several times in and around Chennai. A new spy video of the updated Royal Enfield Thunderbird has now emerged which shows the bike in near-production form, and almost without any camouflage. The latest images and video shows a Thunderbird with updated aesthetics, including a new tail section, as well as restyled fuel tank and side panels. The rear fender also appears to be different, as is the taillight design, and placement of indicators.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic BS-VI Spotted On Test Again

Watch the spy video here:

What will be obviously different is the ergonomics with the updated Thunderbird getting a more cruiser-like seating position with the footpegs moved further ahead. Also new will be a double cradle chassis which was already evident from earlier spy shots, and a new, more compact exhaust. The bike still retains the front telescopic suspension as well as the dual shocks handling suspension duties at the rear. The position of the front disc brake is now moved to the right side of the wheel, compared to the left-side positioned front disc on the current generation model. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be standard in-line to meet the latest safety regulations which mandate ABS on all motorcycles above 125 cc.

Also Read: 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X Spotted On Test

Both the Royal Enfield Classic and the Royal Enfield Thunderbird will feature an updated engine which will be BS-6 ready, and will do away with carburettors and will only get fuel-injection. So far, there has been no official word on mechanical changes, if any to the current 350 cc, and 500 cc models. But along with fuel-injection, we won't be surprised to see some mechanical changes as well, including a displacement hike from the current 350 cc engine, and the introduction of a six-speed gearbox on the new models.

0 Comments

Source: (Gaadiwaadi.com)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

