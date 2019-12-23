New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan Spotted In New Spy Pics

Spy pics of what seems like a BS6 model of the Royal Enfield Himalayan have emerged. The new Himalayan looks identical to the current model, apart from different wheel sizes.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Spy pics of a test mule have emerged of what looks like an updated Royal Enfield Himalayan

Highlights

  • Himalayan test mule sports 19-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel
  • New Royal Enfield Himalayan expected to be updated for BS6 norms
  • No clarity on what mechanical changes have been incorporated

A test mule of what appears to be an updated Royal Enfield Himalayan has been spotted. The bike in question is expected to be the updated Royal Enfield Himalayan, to comply with the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. The biggest change though is that the test mule seems to be running a different wheel set-up than on the current generation Royal Enfield Himalayan. While the current RE Himalayan runs a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel set-up, the test mule in the spy pics seems to sport a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel set-up.

1qm84ong

The instrument console gets minor updates with an additional button next to the fuel gauge

Design-wise, the test mule retains the same bodywork and design of the current Himalayan, with the same windscreen and twin-pod analogue instrument console, with a small digital screen, as well as analogue fuel gauge and compass. But the console now gets an additional button next to the fuel gauge, presumably a switch to disengage the ABS. The design of the speedometer dial is slightly different as well, and the updated Himalayan now sports a standard hazard light switch on the right handlebar.

743pva6c

The front wheel of the test mule is of 19-inch size, and the right handlebar sports a hazard light switch

While it's difficult to say what kind of changes the test mule has undergone, the engine has likely undergone changes, to make it cleaner to meet the new BS6 emission regulations. So far, there's no word on when the new Himalayan will be introduced commercially, but we expect Royal Enfield to introduce the updated model before March 2020. Expect prices to be revised as well, with the new Himalayan to be priced around ₹ 2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

0 Comments

(Source: Team BHP)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.54 - 1.61 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 78,551 - 88,693 *
JAWA Perak
JAWA Perak
₹ 2.05 Lakh *
KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
₹ 2.05 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.33 - 1.77 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.45 - 1.96 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.07 - 1.12 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Delhi Government Drafts Electric Vehicle Policy 2019
Delhi Government Drafts Electric Vehicle Policy 2019
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos To Get A Price Hike From January 2020
Kia Seltos To Get A Price Hike From January 2020
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities