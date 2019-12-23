2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan Spotted In New Spy Pics

A test mule of what appears to be an updated Royal Enfield Himalayan has been spotted. The bike in question is expected to be the updated Royal Enfield Himalayan, to comply with the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. The biggest change though is that the test mule seems to be running a different wheel set-up than on the current generation Royal Enfield Himalayan. While the current RE Himalayan runs a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel set-up, the test mule in the spy pics seems to sport a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel set-up.

The instrument console gets minor updates with an additional button next to the fuel gauge

Design-wise, the test mule retains the same bodywork and design of the current Himalayan, with the same windscreen and twin-pod analogue instrument console, with a small digital screen, as well as analogue fuel gauge and compass. But the console now gets an additional button next to the fuel gauge, presumably a switch to disengage the ABS. The design of the speedometer dial is slightly different as well, and the updated Himalayan now sports a standard hazard light switch on the right handlebar.

The front wheel of the test mule is of 19-inch size, and the right handlebar sports a hazard light switch

While it's difficult to say what kind of changes the test mule has undergone, the engine has likely undergone changes, to make it cleaner to meet the new BS6 emission regulations. So far, there's no word on when the new Himalayan will be introduced commercially, but we expect Royal Enfield to introduce the updated model before March 2020. Expect prices to be revised as well, with the new Himalayan to be priced around ₹ 2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

(Source: Team BHP)

