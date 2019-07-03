New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted With New Instrument Console

The next generation Royal Enfield Classic is expected to get a small digital screen, updated switchgear and is likely to get some mechanical upgrades as well.

The next generation Royal Enfield Classic models are expected to be significantly updated

  • New Royal Enfield Classic will sport digital screen in instrument console
  • Likely to get BS-VI ready engine with mechanical updates
  • New Royal Enfield Classic likely to get 6-speed transmission

Royal Enfield is expected to update the next generation RE Classic models with a new instrument console featuring a small digital screen, and updated switchgear. The analogue speedometer is still retained, with kmph and mph readings, but it now gets a small digital screen at the bottom, possibly with readouts for odometer, trip meters, fuel gauge and maybe even a clock. On the right side of the speedometer is a small circular dial which seems to be blacked out for now, but it's still not clear if it's a dummy dial or will be used for some additional information.

The red rotary dial-type engine kill switch is reminiscent of the engine kill switch of the Yamaha RD 350

What is also new on the next generation Royal Enfield Classic are rotary dials in place of the low and high beam for the headlight and pass switch, as well as for the engine kill switch, something similar to what the Yamaha RD 350 had, back in the 1980s. The next generation Royal Enfield Classic has been spotted undergoing test runs on several occasions in and around Chennai, and there seem to be quite a few changes in the powerplant as well as chassis. The new chassis seems to be a double cradle frame which is likely to offer better stability and handling on the new generation model, and will replace the single downtube frame. For the cycle parts, the suspension set-up seems to have been retained, but the new RE Classic will get standard dual-channel ABS.

The next generation Royal Enfield Classic is likely to get a six-speed gearbox and new double-cradle chassis

More than these changes, though, what is likely to be different is the powerplant as well, which wears a completely new design on the crankcase, and will possibly be an all-new engine with nothing common with the current Twinspark motor. The new engine sports a bottom end which seems to be quite similar to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. As of now, there are no details available on what the mechanical changes will be, but we won't be surprised if the new RE Classic range sports a six-speed gearbox, which will be as slick as the 650 Twins, and possibly a more refined and powerful engine. What is certain is that the updated engine will meet the Bharat Stage VI emission regulations, so expect it to be revamped in more ways than one.

(Image Source: Rush Lane, GaadiWaadi)

