2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories

The first images of the next generation Royal Enfield Classic motorcycles testing emerged the last month confirming a host of new updates for the retro offering. Now, new spy images have made their way online revealing more details on the upcoming motorcycles that will sport comprehensive changes. The new test mules also come with additional accessories attached to the bike that we expect will be made available at the time of launch. The Royal Enfield Classic series remain the bread and butter models for the manufacturer and are likely to be the first models to get updates, sometime in the first half of 2020 ahead of the new BS6 emission regulations.

Also Read: 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied Testing For The First Time

Royal Enfield Classic 350 1.56 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The new Royal Enfield Classic range will see the disc brakes and the chain assembly moved to the right



The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic test mule showcases a host of accessories including the tall windscreen, saddle bags, and the crash guard. It is also interesting to note that compared to the previous test mule, this version shows a host of changes including the wider foot pegs that are likely to offer more comfort to the rider and pillion. The seat is new and a single-piece unit, which seems to offer better under thigh protection as well over the split seats currently on offer. The small back support at the rear looks like the one of the Thunderbird and could be offered as an accessory on the new Classic range. Lastly, the exhaust system looks more compact than before on the test motorcycle.

In addition, the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic series will see some major upgrades in the form of the front and rear disc brakes moving to the right-hand side of the motorcycle. The chain assembly has also moved to the right, while the kick lever has been given a miss. The bike is also expected to sport differently mounted telescopic front forks, while the gas charged shock absorbers at the rear have been replaced with conventional units.

The new Royal Enfield Classic is likely to arrive at dealerships by the first half of 2020

The big update on the 2020 Classic 350 particularly could be the 346 cc single-cylinder motor being replaced by 411 cc motor from the Himalayan. The new engine is already fuel-injected and would be easier to upgrade to the BS6 emission norms. However, there is no confirmation of the same by the bike maker. If that does turn out to be the case, expect the iconic thump on the Classic 350 to see a slight alteration if the Himalayan is anything to go by. That said, the motor will also bring better power output over the current models.

Spy Images Source: Motoroids.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.