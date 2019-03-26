New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied Testing In India

The next generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been spotted testing and is likely to be the BS6 ready model with a host of other visual and mechanical upgrades.

View Photos

The Royal Enfield Classic range is the company's best-selling product and it seems the bike maker is readying a comprehensively updated version of the motorcycle for next year. Images of the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 have made their way online and this could be our first glimpse at the next generation of the popular motorcycle series. Come next year, the Indian auto industry will make the quantum shift to BS6 regulations, and it would be the right time to introduce the new Classic series with comprehensive changes over the current version while sporting the same retro styling. Interestingly, Royal Enfield is all set to introduce its new Bullet Trials 350 and 500 Editions later today.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500: What To Expect

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Classic 350

ethvc5tg

The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is likely to use the Himalayan's 411 cc engine

Changes are expected to be extensive on the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 that most likely draw power from a completely new engine. Replacing the current 346 cc single-cylinder unit, the new motor could be the 411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit from the Himalayan that will be upgraded to meet the BS6 emissions norms. This engine is already available in the fuel-injected guise and brings more power to the Classic series. On the Himalayan, the 411 cc engine churns out 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque, which is a substantial upgrade over the 19 bhp and 28 Nm available on the current Classic 350. In addition, expect better refinement levels on the 2020 Classic 350.

Visually, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 test mule shows a revised chassis and swingarm. The taillight gets a new design as well and is likely to be an LED unit on the lines of the Thunderbird. It is quite possible that the manufacturer could upgrade the headlamp to an LED unit as well, although the same could be avoided citing cost reasons, as has been the case with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Furthermore, the split seat design is new, along with a new grab rail and shorter exhaust muffler.

royal enfield classic 350

The changes on the new generation Classic 350 will be extensive while retaining the retro design

The test mule image also reveals several mechanical changes including the chain drive being moved to the left side, while the kick lever is missing on the test mule. The gas charged rear shock absorbers have been replaced with conventional units, and the rear disc brake is moved to the right side of the wheel. The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to ride on spoked wheels and will come with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The new generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 could arrive by early next year, ahead of the BS6 deadline of March 31, 2020. Prices are likely to see a marginal hike over the current model that retails at ₹ 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The motorcycle will lock horns against the Jawa and Jawa 42, Bajaj Dominar, among other models.

Spy Image Source: PowerDrift

 

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA
Forty Two
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Sport S
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350X
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Commando
JAWA 300
JAWA
300
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield
Bullet 500
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
TAGS :
2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Classic 350 Royal Enfield bikes

Latest News

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied Testing In India
2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied Testing In India
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials Edition: What To Expect
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials Edition: What To Expect
BMW X5 Launch Details Revealed
BMW X5 Launch Details Revealed
Bentley Continental GT To Summit Pikes Peak
Bentley Continental GT To Summit Pikes Peak
The Ferrari P80/C Is The Company's Most Extreme One-Off Design Ever
The Ferrari P80/C Is The Company's Most Extreme One-Off Design Ever
Bajas World Cup 2019: Aishwarya Pissay Takes Podium In Women's Class, Ashish Raorane Finishes 27th In Portuguese Baja
Bajas World Cup 2019: Aishwarya Pissay Takes Podium In Women's Class, Ashish Raorane Finishes 27th In Portuguese Baja
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Edition: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Edition: Price Expectation
Toyota Kirloskar Motors Adopts Renewable Sources Of Energy in Its Operations
Toyota Kirloskar Motors Adopts Renewable Sources Of Energy in Its Operations
Track-Only Aprilia RSV4 X Revealed
Track-Only Aprilia RSV4 X Revealed
JK Tyre Enters Limca Book Of Records With India's Largest Off-Road Tyre
JK Tyre Enters Limca Book Of Records With India's Largest Off-Road Tyre
2019 Renault Kwid To Cost More From April 2019
2019 Renault Kwid To Cost More From April 2019
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.22 - 1.45 Lakh *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.69 Lakh *
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
₹ 1.7 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.7 - 1.78 Lakh *
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
₹ 1.74 - 1.91 Lakh *
JAWA 300
JAWA 300
₹ 1.79 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
₹ 1.79 - 2.1 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
View More
Explore Classic 350
×
Explore Now
x
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Edition: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Edition: Price Expectation
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials Edition: What To Expect
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials Edition: What To Expect
1 Comment(s)
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities