2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 Spotted; Gets Alloy Wheels And New Decals

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with new Red and Gold decals with black undertone

The upcoming 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been spotted in India for the first time. Slated to be launched in early 2020, the updated model will comply with the new Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission standards, and for the first time will come sporting new alloy wheels. The new Classic 350 also comes with updated styling and new Red and Gold decals, with a matte black undertone for the engine and the wheels. Behind the Classic 350, we get to see another Classic motorcycle, which is also black but comes with different tank graphics, indicating at the possibility of being the new Classic 500.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trademarks Sherpa & Hunter Nameplates

Royal Enfield Classic 350 1.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Along with the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 we also get a glimpse of the Classic 500

Royal Enfield is also working on the new-generation Classic range, and early this month, we also shared a few spy photos of the motorcycle, which was expected to arrive in early 2020. However, the fact that these facelifted models have started reaching dealerships indicate that the new-gen model's launch has been possibly deferred to the second half of 2020.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Working On Lighter, More Accessible Bikes: Report

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 comes with Red-Gold decals, matte black finish for the engine and alloy wheels

Except for the new styling decals, the 2020 Royal Classic 350 BS6 appears to be largely similar to the existing model. The bike will continue to come with disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, while suspension duties will be handled by a twin fork upfront and shock absorbers at the rear. The bike continues to come with a standard headlamp with halogen lights, and the same taillamps, along with the signature two-piece seats.

Also Read: Production-Ready 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X Spotted Testing

Powering the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic will be a BS6 compliant 346 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke air-cooled engine. The BS4 version currently makes 19.8 bhp @ 5250 rpm and develops a peak torque of 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox. We expected to BS6 model of offer similar power figures.

Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.