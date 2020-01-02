2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 Model Spotted Again

Royal Enfield is all set to introduce a new model of the company's highest-selling model, the Royal Enfield Classic 350. While earlier spy pictures of the updated RE Classic 350 showed alloy wheels and new decals, the latest images show a Classic 350, retaining the same overall design of the outgoing model, but with electronic fuel injection, new alloy wheels and different colour schemes. The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 will meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, which will come into effect from April 1, 2020.

The spy shots show a catalytic converted place on the bend pipe of the exhaust header, and what is a new throttle body with the fuel-injection system. So far, there's no word on the performance and specifications, which will be announced when the new model is launched, possibly within January 2020. The overall design of the updated Classic 350 has been kept unchanged, with the exception of the new alloy wheels and colour combinations. The BS6 model of the RE Classic 350 is expected to be more expensive than the current carburetted BS4 model. Expect prices to be hiked by around 10-12 per cent over the current generation BS4 model. That will translate to around ₹ 12,000 price hike over the outgoing model.

While there have been spy shots of test mules with what seemed like a completely new engine, complete with crankcases matching the 650 Twins, the spy shots of the Classic 350 confirm that Royal Enfield will not be using that all-new powerplant on the latest generation Classic 350. There have been reports of Royal Enfield working on a new generation of more accessible motorcycles for beginners and women, and the new engine is expected to be introduced in those models, to be possibly called the Royal Enfield Meteor, or the Explorer, two names which have been reported to be in consideration.

(Spy shots source: Team BHP)

