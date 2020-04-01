The 2020 RE Bullet 350 is available in four colour options across two variants

Royal Enfield has updated the brand's official website with prices of its most affordable motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. The updated motorcycles had already reached Royal Enfield dealerships before the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was announced. The updated bike, which now meets the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, gets electronic fuel injection (EFI) instead of the carbureted engine of the outgoing model. The main differences between the Bullet X 350 and the Bullet 350 is in colours and decals.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Invokes Force Majeure On Case To Case Basis

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 1.27 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Bullet X 350 gets a blacked out engine and wheels, as well as a Royal Enfield decal on the fuel tank

The Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 gets a blacked out engine and blacked out wheels, along with a different 'Royal Enfield' decal on the fuel tank, instead of the 3D emblem, along with the signature, hand-painted 'Madras stripes' on the standard Bullet 350. The Bullet X 350 variant is priced at ₹ 1,21,583 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Bullet 350 is priced at ₹ 1,27,750 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The Bullet X 350 is available in two colours - Onyx Black and Bullet Silver, while the Bullet 350 with the pin-stripes on the tank and 3D emblem, is available in Black, and Forest Green colour options.

Also Read: 2020 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 To Be Priced At ₹ 1.21 Lakh

The 2020 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 retains the 3D Royal Enfield emblem, as well as the hand-painted 'Madras Stripes' on the fuel tank

The BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is powered by the same 346 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, but is now fuel-injected and gets a minor loss in power output. The engine puts out 19.1 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm, and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Braking is handled by a 280 mm single front disc with single-channel ABS, and a 153 mm rear drum brake. Other cycle parts, including suspension and wheels remain the same, as does the single downtube chassis. The 2020 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has a kerb weight of 186 kg.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.