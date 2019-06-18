2020 Rezvani Tank Teased

The 2020 Tank is all new and shares no parts with its predecessor

In just a few weeks Rezvani Motors will debut the all-new 2020 Tank. Designed to be an antidote to the current dull SUV segment, the Tank is a military-inspired, purpose-built, extreme utility vehicle loaded with a ton of features. The 2020 Tank is all new and shares no parts with its predecessor, but it sure has the DNA. Thanks to a body on steel frame design, massive off-road tyres, and sports suspension, the Rezvani Tank will be able to tackle some serious off-roading trails.

The optional TANK X will offer a 6.2-litre Supercharged V8 sourced from the Dodge Demon and further tuned to produce over 1000 horsepower. In addition to the list of standard features in the previous generation, Tank Military Edition will feature standard military grade EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) protection covering E1, E2 and E3 electromagnetic pulses to protect critical electronic systems.



Ferris Rezvani, CEO Rezvani Motors said, "The vision was to offer a fresh design for a purpose-built, rugged, off-road capable vehicle that was muscular, well proportioned, and brand new; as exciting to the eyes as it is to drive. The design was inspired by extreme off-road concepts typcially never seen on the road, but is completely street legal and ready for production to be able to be driven and enjoyed as a daily driver."



The new 2020 Rezvani Tank will make its debut in the next few months in international markets with deliveries beginning by the end of 2019

