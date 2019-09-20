2020 Renault Kwid Facelift Spotted Again; Is This the Climber Variant?

Exterior changes also include razor grille, similar to what we have seen on the new Renault Triber

Images of the upcoming Renault Kwid facelift have yet again surfaced online, and this time around it looks like we have spotted the Climber edition of the car. As seen on some of the previous spy photos, the Renault Kwid is set to receive a massive cosmetic update, more importantly, a new face with new split headlamps setup, popularly seen on some of the new compact SUVs. However, the latest set of spy images also reveal grey and orange accents around the headlamps housing, and similar orange highlights can be seen inside the cabin, which indicates this could be the special edition Climber variant of the new Kwid.

Exterior changes also include razor grille, similar to what we have seen on the new Renault Triber, flanked by a pair of sleek indicator lights on each side, while the larger headlamp units are positioned below, closer to the bumper. The front bumper itself comes with some prominent muscular lines and a wide central airdam and underbody cladding. We do not get to see the sides or the rear section of the car in this image, but the facelifted version still appears to come with steel wheels.

New Renault Kwid's AMT shifter knob has been moved to the centre console from the dashboard

Similar to the exterior, the cabin too is expected to come with a bunch of changes. This particular test mule is the AMT version, and the most noticeable updates, except for the orange accents, is now the shifter knob has been moved to the centre console from the dashboard. The dashboard now also seems to feature a new touchscreen infotainment system, which has been covered, and the steering wheel is also new, borrowed from the Triber. The new Kwid could also get improved safety features like - driver-side airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors, speed-alert and seatbelt reminder.

Currently, the Renault Kwid is offered in two engine options - 799 cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 54 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque, along with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that develops 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque. However, upon launch, the Renault Kwid facelift is likely to be BS6 compliant, and we only expect the latter to make that shift.

