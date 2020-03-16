New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Renault Duster BS6 Petrol Prices Out; Starts At ₹ 8.49 Lakh

The BS6 compliant Renault Duster petrol comes in three variants - RXE, RXS, and RXZ, while the prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Renault Duster petrol gets a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre unit that makes 105 bhp and 142 Nm

Highlights

  • The 2020 Renault Duster BS6 only gets a petrol engine
  • The Duster BS6 now gets a 1.5-litre unit with 5-speed manual gearbox
  • The Duster will also get a 1.3-litre turbo petrol later this year

Prices for the 2020 Renault Duster BS6 petrol have officially come out, and the compact SUV now comes at a starting price of ₹ 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). According to the details on the company's official website, the BS6 compliant Duster petrol comes in three variants - RXE, RXS, and RXZ, and the top-end model is priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While we already knew that the Duster diesel will not make the shift to BS6 emission regulations, the company currently also not offering the petrol CVT automatic variant. Also, while the prices for the BS4 models are still available on the website, we have been told that the BS4 models are no longer in the company's stockpile.

ud0jmj6

The 2020 Renault Duster gets a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that makes 105 bhp and develops 142 Nm of torque

Renault Duster

9.15 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Renault Duster

The 2020 Renault Duster petrol is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that is tuned to churn out 105 bhp and develops a peak torque of 142 Nm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

e0m39or4

Renault Duster's new 1.3 Turbo-Petrol engine is tuned to churn out 153 bhp and develop 250 Nm of peak torque

However, if you are looking for a more powerful or an automatic version of the SUV, then you will have to wait for the Duster turbo-petrol that is set to be launched later this year. Powered by a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged, petrol engine is tuned to churn out 153 bhp and develop 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, along with an optional CVT automatic transmission.

241ecbvk

The Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo-Petrol was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020

0 Comments

There will be no changes made to the 2020 Renault Duster BS6, considering the SUV received a facelift in July 2019. It already comes with quite a few upgrades made to its front end with the addition of a new grille flanked by new projector headlamp units with DRLs along with LED tail lamps and beefier bumpers at both ends.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Duster with Immediate Rivals

Renault Duster
Renault
Duster

Renault Duster Alternatives

Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.89 - 16.41 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 11.11 - 11.56 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.13 - 20.25 Lakh *
Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.42 - 18.73 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.57 - 19.87 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 16.56 - 18.92 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 18.5 - 32.81 Lakh *
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 24.69 - 27.88 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Hyundai Creta Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
2020 Hyundai Creta Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
2020 Hyundai Creta Bags Over 14,000 Bookings; 50% Are For The Diesel Variants
2020 Hyundai Creta Bags Over 14,000 Bookings; 50% Are For The Diesel Variants
2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Review
2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities