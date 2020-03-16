Prices for the 2020 Renault Duster BS6 petrol have officially come out, and the compact SUV now comes at a starting price of ₹ 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). According to the details on the company's official website, the BS6 compliant Duster petrol comes in three variants - RXE, RXS, and RXZ, and the top-end model is priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While we already knew that the Duster diesel will not make the shift to BS6 emission regulations, the company currently also not offering the petrol CVT automatic variant. Also, while the prices for the BS4 models are still available on the website, we have been told that the BS4 models are no longer in the company's stockpile.

The 2020 Renault Duster gets a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that makes 105 bhp and develops 142 Nm of torque Renault Duster 9.15 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2020 Renault Duster petrol is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that is tuned to churn out 105 bhp and develops a peak torque of 142 Nm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Renault Duster's new 1.3 Turbo-Petrol engine is tuned to churn out 153 bhp and develop 250 Nm of peak torque

However, if you are looking for a more powerful or an automatic version of the SUV, then you will have to wait for the Duster turbo-petrol that is set to be launched later this year. Powered by a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged, petrol engine is tuned to churn out 153 bhp and develop 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, along with an optional CVT automatic transmission.

The Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo-Petrol was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020

There will be no changes made to the 2020 Renault Duster BS6, considering the SUV received a facelift in July 2019. It already comes with quite a few upgrades made to its front end with the addition of a new grille flanked by new projector headlamp units with DRLs along with LED tail lamps and beefier bumpers at both ends.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.