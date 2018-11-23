2020 Range Rover Evoque Unveiled; Gets New Design And Mild Hybrid Technology

It was almost two years since we first saw the spy shots of the new Evoque and Jaguar Land Rover has been teasing the car for a while now and finally it is here. The new Range Rover Evoque made its debut in Britain and from what we can see, it certainly looks like the baby brother of the Velar. It certainly looks more aggressive than before and the introduction of new slim LED head- and tail-lights emphasize the vehicle's new design language while flush door handles add to the smooth, sculpted aesthetic. It still oozes style and the vehicle's dramatic proportions are amplified by its pronounced shoulders and wheel arches.

The proportions of the 2020 Evoque haven't changed much but the space inside has as the wheelbase has been increased by 21 mm

The new Evoque is not bigger than its predecessor but thanks to Land Rover's new mixed-metal Premium Transverse Architecture, it provides more room for the passengers. Cargo space has gone up by 6 per cent and there's 610 litres of space available and it goes up further to 1430 litres with the rear seats folded.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque is based on Land Rover's new mixed-metal Premium Transverse Architecture

Inside, the finely crafted design integrates uncluttered surfaces and simple lines which again reminds you of the Velar. The new Evoque is being offered with premium alternatives to leather, technical textiles such as Kvadrat wool blend and Dinamica suedecloth, as well as a Eucalyptus Textile and Ultrafabrics use recycled plastics and natural materials. The Evoque also comes with new technologies like the optional twin touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, featuring new, faster software, 16-way seat controls, and cabin air ionization.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque features the twin touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer said, "When the Range Rover Evoque made its debut back in 2010, it transformed the world of compact SUVs; the new model is set to continue that remarkable journey. This characterful vehicle combines refinement and fun to create that all important emotional reaction that will turn heads and make people smile."

The new architecture has been developed to support electrification, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain available at launch, alongside a traditional four-cylinder gasoline engine. The 1.5-litre Ingenium engine which churns out 197 bhp and develops a peak torque of 280 Nm. The mild-hybrid powertrain is a first for the Land Rover brand and works by harvesting energy normally lost during deceleration thanks to the engine-mounted belt-integrated starter generator, storing it in the under-floor battery. At speeds below 17 kmph, the engine is designed to shut off while the driver applies the brakes. When pulling away, the stored energy is redeployed to assist the engine under acceleration.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque comes with the Terrain Response system as standard which is designed to automatically detect the surface being driven on

The new Range Rover Evoque features All-Wheel Drive and Driveline Disconnect as standard. Combined with the available second-generation Active Driveline (standard on P300 models) and the optional Adaptive Dynamics feature, the Range Rover Evoque is agile and responsive. For more adverse conditions, the standard Terrain Response system is designed to automatically detect the surface being driven on, adjusting the vehicle's driving character accordingly. The new Range Rover Evoque can also now wade through water up to 600mm which is an improvement over the previous car which could wade through 500mm.

The Range Rover command driving position also received an upgrade with a 'ClearSight Rear View Mirror' that transforms into an HD video screen when engaged. If rear visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items, the driver can flip a switch on the underside of the mirror and a camera feed from the top of the car displays what is behind the vehicle in crisp high definition. The screen provides a 50-degree field of vision and superior visibility in low light.

The new Range Rover Evoque can also now wade through water up to 600mm

The new Range Rover Evoque is also the first vehicle to feature 'ClearSight Ground View' technology, which is designed to allow the driver to virtually see through the hood and under the front end of the vehicle by projecting a 180-degree view of the ground onto the vehicle's upper touchscreen. This is useful when negotiating difficult parking spaces, navigating high city curbs or tackling rough terrain and is the realization of the 'Transparent Bonnet' technology previewed by the Land Rover brand in 2014.

The new Range Rover Evoque is also the first Land Rover model to feature Smart Settings, a system which uses artificial intelligence algorithms to learn the driver's preferences in order to automate comfort and media settings throughout the drive. In addition to seat position, music and climate settings, the Smart Settings system in the Range Rover Evoque can also preselect steering column preferences to maximize comfort.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque comes with a 1.5-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine with a mild hybrid system

Jaguar Land Rover remains committed to the UK car industry; the development of the all-new Range Rover Evoque was facilitated by a £1 billion investment to support its creation and delivery. This includes £110 million into the company's UK manufacturing plant in Halewood, Merseyside, to develop its state-of-the-art flexible manufacturing facility.

