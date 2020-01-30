New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 54.94 Lakh

The new generation Range Rover Evoque borrows its design cues from the Velar, while sporting improved cabin space, new engine options and a host of new tech.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • The Evoque is available in 2 variants S and SE
  • There are 6 colours on offer on the 2020 Evoque
  • The Evoque has grown in proportions and looks similar to the Velar

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the second generation Range Rover Evoque in the country with prices starting at ₹ 54.94 lakh (ex-showroom, India). There will be two variants on offer S and SE. The all-new offering builds on the popularity of the current version and sports new tech, new engine options and a new design language as well. The new Evoque is based on the Premium Transverse Architecture. The SUV is being offered in six colour options along with lane keep assist, park assist and LED headlamps. The design language is similar to the Velar with simpler lines, a sleek appearance and better proportions. 

8egn0bq

The 2020 Evoque comes with a host of features including Hill descent control

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque gets the same BS6 compliant 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engines that power the Jaguar XE that was launched in December 2019. In the XE, the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine makes 247 bhp and a peak torque output of 365 Nm of peak torque., The diesel version belts out 178 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is larger than its predecessor with the cargo space now accommodating six per cent more with 610 litres available. The boot can be further expanded to 1430 litres with the second row folded. 

6c08bgtg

The Evoque comes with a touchscreen infotainment system which is Apple Carplay, Android Auto compatible

0 Comments

Inside, the new Evoque comes an uncluttered design language. It gets new Kvadrat wool blend and Dinamica suedecloth, as well as a Eucalyptus Textile and Ultrafabrics use recycled plastics and natural materials. There's the new twin touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, featuring new, faster software, 16-way seat controls, and cabin air ionization. The new Range Rover Evoque is also the first vehicle to feature 'ClearSight Ground View' technology, which is designed to allow the driver to virtually see through the hood and under the front end of the vehicle by projecting a 180-degree view of the ground onto the vehicle's upper touchscreen. 

