2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 And Boxster GTS 4.0 Unveiled

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 will go on sale in Germany in March

Porsche has introduced the 2020 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, and the 4.0 at the end of both the cars' names signify the new 4-litre inline six-cylinder engine powering the mid-engine sports cars. The engine replaces the 2.0-litre inline-four-cylinder turbocharged engine that was introduced with the previous version of the car, and a lot of enthusiasts were waiting for the 4.0 flat-six engine. Along with the new engine, the cars now also come with the option of a six-speed manual transmission and sports exhaust system for better power delivery.

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and Boxter GTS 4.0 come with 4-litre inline-six-cylinder engine Porsche 718 Boxster 1.05 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The motor is the same 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine that is used in the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4, however, it has been de-tuned for the Cayman GTS 4.0 and the Boxster GTS 4.0. In the updated version now makes 395 bhp and develops a peak torque of 419 Nm. The new 718 comes with a top speed of 293 kmph and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The 718 GTS 4.0 models also come with twin tailpipe sports exhaust system with integrated gasoline particulate filter.

2020 Porsche 718 models gets Porsche's sports suspension, and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical limited-slip rear differential

To offer the right mix of dynamic handling and everyday comfort, the Stuttgart-based sports carmaker has also equipped the new 718 models with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports suspension, and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with the mechanical limited-slip rear differential. The ride height has also been reduced by 20 mm, however, with PASM sports suspension you have the option to lower the body by just 10 mm.

Visually, the 2020 Porsche 718 models look much sleeker now and come with new smoked LED headlamps and revised front bumper, along with 20-inch light-alloy wheels in satin-gloss black. The cars also come with updates braking system with Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) cross-drilled discs and contrast red callipers. At the rear, the car comes with new sleeker LED taillamps with a black connecting line bearing the Porsche logo. The sculpted lines on the rear bumper look much more stylish now and come with black rear diffuser and the dual exhaust pipes.

The cabin of the 2020 Porsche 718 models come with dark Alcantara leather

The cabin, on the other hand, comes with dark Alcantara leather used for the centre panels of the standard Sport Seats Plus, as well as the steering wheel rim, centre console, gear lever and armrests on both doors. Now the car comes with two colour options for the interior trim - Carmine Red or Chalk, with the trim elements and the centre console trim made of carbon. The car also comes with Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a high-resolution 7-inch touchscreen and the Sport Chrono package, including the enhanced Track Precision App. The online navigation module with real-time traffic information, voice control and Porsche Connect are available as options, along with Bose surround sound system and Burmester high-end surround sound system.

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 will go on sale in Germany by end of March 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.