2020 New York Auto Show Postponed To August Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

The Coronavirus or COVID-19 has hit the global auto industry hard. After this year's Geneva Auto Show was cancelled, organisers of the New York Auto Show have confirmed that the 2020 edition of the auto show will now happen in August 2020. The New York Auto Show was supposed to begin on April 10, 2020 and go on till April 19, 2020. The annual motor show will now be open to public from August 28 to September 6, 2020, with the press days happening on August 26 and August 27 at the Javits Convention Centre in New York. The New York Auto Show brings more than $330 million of economic benefit and has had a significant impact on the local and state economies.

"We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus," said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show.

"For 120 years, 'the show must go on' has been heavily embedded in our DNA, and while the decision to move the show dates didn't come easy, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event. We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 Show will make for another successful event," Schienberg added.

Most sporting events are held behind closed doors and motorsport events like the China round of F1 and the Qatar round of MotoGP have been cancelled as well. The European Union has banned a gathering of more than 1,000 people across member states as a result of which many events have been called off or being held behind closed doors.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.