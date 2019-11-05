2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Unveiled

MV Agusta has unveiled the new 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR and this time around it gets a new motor which is marginally downsized, but packs in more horses. It's based on the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Serie Oro which is a street bike with a new F4 engine. The 998 cc, liquid and oil cooled , inline-4 cylinder motor which is the key highlight of the new model, churns out 205 bhp at 13,450 rpm and 117 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm offering enough pull to clock a top speed of 299 kmph. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and channelizes power to the rear wheel through a chain drive system. To ensure smooth running, it gets a splitter lubricant system featuring a semi dry sump for optimum oil flow when bike is leaning at extreme angles.

The new Brutale 1000 RR gets a new 998 cc, in-line four cylinder motor mated to a six-speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheel through a chain drive system.

The new Brutale 1000 RR is kitted up fairly well to make the right sound and enhance performance. It gets a 4-1-4 Arrow exhaust system with a throttle valve to deliver heavy torque at lower rpms and the Italian brand has partnered with Eldor for Electronics. It features full ride-by-wire technology with four riding modes- Sport, Race, Rain and Custom where the latter allows the rider to control the settings to suit your riding style. There is also an eight-level traction control system which can be deactivated if required, wheelie control, launch control, ABS with rear wheel lift mitigation, and quickshifter.

It has a dry weight of 186 kg and gets MV Agusta's trellis frame.

The Brutale 1000 RR gets MV Agusta's trellis frame made of steel and aluminium and incorporates a signature single-sided swingarm. It also gets semi clip-on handle bars along with improved ergonomics to offer a comparatively comfortable riding posture. It has a dry weight of 186 kg and suspension duties are handled by Ohlins electronic NIX EC fork upfront and TTX rear shock absorber along with EC electronic steering damper. Braking duties are handled by top-spec Brembo Stylema front calipers biting the 320 mm discs and at the rear you get a 220 mm disc with a dual piston caliper. It also features a Bosch 9 Plus anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard along with a Race Mode. The 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is fairly loaded in terms of features being equipped with a 5-inch TFT screen, LED lights along with cornering lights, cruise control, forged aluminium wheels and MV ride navigation app connectivity among others.

