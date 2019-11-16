2020 Mercedes Benz S-Class Spied With Production Ready Elements

Mercedes-Benz seems really busy with the next-generation S-Class and going by numerous spy pics that have surfaced online in the past, the upcoming W223 looks really promising. We have seen some new updates in the test mule everytime the car has been spotted and the recent spy shots of the car being tested near its headquarters in Stuttgart give us an idea of some new elements on the model. Of course, it is still a test mule and wears a heavy camouflage, but a close look gives a glimpse of some elements that are productions-ready, or production-spec if I may say so.

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets flush door handles that adds to its aerodynamics. The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets flush door handles that adds to its aerodynamics.

For starters, the test mule is riding on a new set of five multispoke alloy wheels which look 20-inchers and you'll easily notice the retractable door handles that the new Mercedes S-Class will get. The video that has surfaced on youtube shows two test mules where one is the regular S-Class while other is the true blue flagship Maybach which shows the flush handles. Now you would be wondering why just the door handles haven't been concealed, well! That's because the flush finish adds to the aerodynamic efficiency of the car and the company might be testing that as well.

The test mule is riding on a new set of alloy wheels that look 20-inchers.

The next-generation model will get a revamped cabin as well which will get a number of updates. The highlight of all is the humongous touchscreen in the central console that will incorporate a range of features like the infotainment controls and climate control among others. Mercedes had revealed some details about the new S-Class last year in May when we got to know that its design will draw inspiration from the Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept. The next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class will enter-production in 2020 and the Maybach join the line-up eventually with a V12 motor and we are expected it to come to India later in the same year, given the fact that the S-Class has been the segment leader in our market.

