The new Mercedes-Benz GLE is an evolution over its predecessor both in terms of design and the technology that it packs in. Out in the market place, it continues to rival the likes of the BMW X5, Audi Q7 and the Land Rover Discovery.

Santosh Iyer, Head Of Sales & Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India with the new GLE

Highlights

  • The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE gets three BS6 compliant engine options.
  • It gets 80 mm longer wheelbase and 69 mm more of legroom at the rear.
  • It is equipped with the new MBUX system and connected car tech.

Mercedes-Benz has finally launched the all-new GLE SUV in India at a starting price of ₹ 73.70 lakh for the 300 d, going all the way up to ₹ 1.25 crore for the range-topping 400 d Hip Hop variant, (all prices ex-showroom, India). The fourth-generation Mercedes-Benz GLE had a long time coming to our market after its global unveil back in October 2018 at the Paris Motor Show. It's an evolution in terms of design over its predecessor and looks curvier and more urban, being adept in the urban landscape. Mercedes says the GLE 300 d has been sold out for the first quarter of 2020.

t1psv4cg

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE looks curvier and more urban than its predecessor.

The butch face draws inspiration from the mighty X-Class pick-up truck and sports a much bolder octagonal grille while the bumper and hood look more muscular and better sculpted. The grille is flanked by new multibeam LED headlamps which integrates the twin-eyebrows daytime running lights (DRLs). The wheelbase is up by a good 80 mm. The GLE 300 d rides on 19-inch alloys, while the 400 d gets 20-inch alloy wheels. The tailgate and rear bumper have been extensively revised as well and there are new LED tail lamps and horizontal chrome tipped exhaust.

re8sf2l8

The cabin too gets an entirely new layout featuring the S-Class inspired dashboard and central console.

Now the increased wheelbase has translated into more space inside the cabin as well with 69 mm more legroom for second-row passengers. The cabin too gets an entirely new layout featuring the S-Class inspired dashboard and central console. Like most of the modern day Mercedes cars, even the GLE gets a 12.3-inch wide touchscreen which incorporates the instrument cluster and MBUX infotainment system. And of course, even this one gets the party piece- Mercedes Me connected car tech featuring the 'Hey Mercedes' voice command system. Other comfort creatures include, a panoramic sunroof, full LED heads-up display, four-zone climate control, ventilated seats and an array of ambient lighting options among others.

hua0l59s

New Mercedes-Benz GLE is  more spacious than the outgoing model.

Also on offer are driver-assist and safety features like E-Active body control which essentially is an advanced suspension set-up system and Active Stop-and-Go which is a semi-autonomous feature that assists the driver in stop and go traffic conditions within the speed of 60 kmph. Moreover, Mercedes is also offering Active Brake Assist with a turn-off function which will apply the brakes to the car on detecting a situation of collision with oncoming traffic on single-lane roads.

6jlbu88o

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE gets new LED tail lights and horizontal chrome tipped exhaust.

Under the hood, the range-topping petrol GLE 300 d 4MATIC gets a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel motor that puts out 241 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The model can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.2 seconds. The GLE 400 d uses a 3.0-litre diesel motor that is BS6 compliant as well and belts out 325 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph can be achieved in 5.7 seconds. All engine options are mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Out in the market place, the Mercedes-Benz GLE continues to rival the like of the BMW X5, Audi Q7 and the Land Rover Discovery.

