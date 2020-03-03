The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift was launched in India today, priced at ₹ 62.70 Lakh for the 300 petrol variant while the 300d diesel variant has been priced at ₹ to ₹ 63.70 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). It is the regular iteration of the AMG GLC 43 that is already on sale in India, however, the model launched in India is the facelifted version of the coupe-SUV that was showcased last year, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. While this is not the first coupe SUV from Mercedes-Benz in India, it is in fact, the first non-AMG coupe SUV to be launched by the Stuttgart-based carmaker to reach our shores. In India, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is the fourth new product to be launched by the carmaker in 2020, and it will compete with the likes of the BMW X4.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift come with updated design and styling cues

In terms of powertrain options, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe comes with a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol unit offers 254 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, the diesel unit offers 242 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are likely to be taken care of by the tried and tested 9G-Tronic automatic transmission as a standard fitment, and Mercedes is also offering its capable 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system as standard along with five driving modes.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift comes with the distinctive coupe-like roofline

Visually, the updated Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe gets some of its design cues from the GLC facelift that was launched in India late last year, however the styling bits are borrowed like the AMG version. Up front, the GLC Coupe comes with new diamond-stud mesh pattern grille with single chrome slat running across, along with new LED headlamps, with integrated LED daytime running lights, and an aggressive looking bumper adding to its sporty character. However, the key differentiating element, compared to the regular GLC SUV, is the sloping roofline that makes it stand out. The GLC Coupe also gets a set of sporty 19-inch alloy wheels along with re-designed LED taillamps and dual exhaust system at the back.

It gets the latest generation of the MBUX Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system that enables the 'Mercedes Me' connected car tech.

The cabin too gets its fair share of updates, with new interior and a revised dashboard, featuring a new flat-bottom steering wheel. Other updates include a 12.3-inch instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with the latest generation of the MBUX Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system that enables the 'Mercedes Me' connected car tech. The car gets state-of-the-art driving assistance systems such as exit-warning function, emergency-corridor function and tail-end-of-traffic-jam function, among others. New features include Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, which assists when manoeuvring in reverse. And of course, there is a 360-degree camera as well.

