2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift: Price Expectation

The regular version of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is coming to India for the first time

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is all set to be launched in India tomorrow, on February 3, 2020. First unveiled exactly a year ago, in March 2019 , the GLC Coupe will rival the likes of the BMW X4 in India. The coupe-SUV body style is not exactly new for Mercedes-Benz India, in fact, the company has been selling the AMG version of the pre-facelift GLC coupe, the AMG GLC 43 in India since 2017. However, this is the first time that we'll be getting the non-AMG version of the coupe-SUV. We already know a fair bit about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, based on the what the global-spec model has to offer, however, what we do not know is the price, and here's what we expect.

Now, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe borrows most of its design cues and features from its SUV counterpart, the 2020 GLC facelift, which was launched in India in December 2019. Considering the latter was launched at a starting price of ₹ 52.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India), we expect the coupe version to come with a slightly premium price tag, which is likely to start at ₹ 58 lakh, going up to ₹ 63 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift comes with the distinctive coupe-like roofline with re-designed LED tail lamps

Upfront, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe comes with the signature diamond pattern grille, flanked by LED headlamps, and revised front bumper. It gets that distinctive look of Coupe-SUV thanks to the sloping roofline and runs on a set of new alloy wheels adding a sporty look. The rear section gets new moulded diffuser, new exhaust tips and re-designed LED tail lamps.

The cabin gets a few updates as well, most notably new instrument cluster & touchscreen infotainment system

The cabin too gets its fair share of updates, with new interior, revised dashboard, featuring a new flat-bottom steering wheel. Other updates include a 12.3-inch instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with the latest generation of the MBUX Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system. The car gets state-of-the-art driving assistance systems such as exit-warning function, emergency-corridor function and tail-end-of-traffic-jam function, among others. New features include Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, which assists when manoeuvring in reverse. And of course, there is a 360-degree camera as well.

Like the regular SUV, the Coupe version will also be offered in both petrol and diesel options, in fact, it's likely to get the same set of 2.0-litre powertrains that comes with the GLC, and both are BS6 compliant. In the GLC, the 2.0-litre petrol engine is tuned to churn out 194 bhp and 320 Nm torque, while the BS6 compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit produces 192 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are likely to be taken care of by the tried and tested 9G-Tronic automatic transmission as a standard fitment.

