2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift Launch Date Announced

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe will be launching in India on March 3, coming to our shores exactly a year after its global debut. First unveiled in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, the facelifted GLC Coupe comes with several cosmetic updates with the styling cues borrowed from new GLC SUV. The Coupe-SUV will also come with updated powertrain under the hood, possibly a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, which will comply with the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. This is the first time India will be getting the regular version of the GLC Coupe, unlike last time when we only got the AMG version.

Globally, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe comes with the option of 2 petrol and 3 diesel engines, apart from the AMG variant

Globally, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift is offered with the option of 2 petrol engines and 3 diesel motors. The 200 4MATIC makes 197 bhp and 320 Nm while the 300 4MATIC makes 258 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The diesel options come with power outputs ranging from 163 bhp to 245 bhp. We expect India to get the AMG variant as well. Mercedes-Benz is also offering a mild-hybrid option with a 48-volt onboard electrical system (EQ Boost).

Visually, the Coupe-SUV comes the signature diamond pattern grille, flanked redesigned LED headlamps, and revised front bumper. Till the A-pillar, the new GLC and the GLC Coupe look very similar, but beyond that, it gets that distinctive look of a Coupe-SUV thanks to the sloping roofline. The rear section gets new moulded diffuser, angular exhaust tips and re-designed LED tail lamps.

The cabin gets a few updates as well, most notably new instrument cluster & touchscreen infotainment system

Inside, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe comes with a multi-function steering wheel featuring controls for active distance assist and instrument console along with the infotainment and sound. The carmaker also offers the option of the dual-display - 12.3-inch instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the MBUX infotainment system. The car also gets the new driving assistance systems with exit-warning function, emergency-corridor function and tail-end-of-traffic-jam function, among others. The list also includes Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, which assists when manoeuvring in reverse, along with a 360-degree camera.

