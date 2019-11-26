2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA Teased, Debut Next Month

The last month of the year is looking quite promising with plenty unveils lined-up in the auto space. Mercedes has just teased its 2020 GLA which will break cover next month and it will be an all-new model and a huge departure from the one on sale right now. The company has released an image which shows the silhouette of this entry-level luxury crossover along with some more images of a camouflaged prototype undergoing tests.

The next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA is taller than the outgoing model.

Mercedes has already shared some details going by which the posh compact SUV has grown by 10 cm in height which according to the carmaker, has been done to go with the crossover status and offer a bit more headroom. That said, it will be 15 mm shorter than its predecessor but that hasn't hampered the legroom inside, in fact Mercedes says that the model will offer more legroom at the rear as the wheelbase has been marginally stretched, having pushed towards the overhangs.

It will be equipped with a range of advanced safety and assistance features.

The German carmaker has also shared that the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA will be loaded to the gills with safety and assistance features and will be equipped with radars and sensors to detect pedestrian crossing and cautioning the driver. The feature has been introduced to improve the safety while cornering and emergency lane functions. Moreover, other features include Brake Assist and an exit warning function whenever any vehicle or cycle is approaching towards the car. Expect the car to be well-equipped with creature comforts as well like the Mercedes-Benz's latest MBUX infotainment system and 64 ambient lighting which are now standard almost across the range. The engine under consideration may be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS6 engine among others which the India-spec model is also expected to get.

It is expected to come to India in 2020.

Though we hope the India-spec model to be laden with all these safety and assistance features, we still need to wait for the package that will come to shores given we yet don't have the supporting infrastructure. December 11, 2019 is when the model will make its first public appearance and we expect it to arrive in India in 2020.

