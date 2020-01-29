2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA India Launch Details Out

Mercedes-Benz is all set to bring in the new generation GLA to India in Q3 of 2020. The 2020 GLA will be a huge departure from the outgoing model in many aspects and that stands true even in terms of design. The sketch shows us the profile and partly the rear of the SUV which still has the GLA design elements intact, but looks a dash more modern and angular. In fact, the rising window line, tight overhangs, sculpted boot gate, sharp spoiler and wraparound sleek looking tail lamps add a sense of aggression to the otherwise sophisticated design.

The model retains its silhouette and the overall outline, however, the dimensions have marginally changed. It has grown by 10 mm in height which according to the carmaker, has been done to go with the crossover design and to offer a bit more headroom. That said, it will be 15 mm shorter than its predecessor which hasn't hampered the legroom inside. Surprisingly, Mercedes says that the model will offer more legroom at the rear as the wheelbase has been marginally stretched, the wheel wells eating into the overhangs.

Mercedes-Benz GLA 38.39 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA will be loaded to the gills with safety and assistance features. It will be equipped with radars and sensors to detect pedestrian crossing and to caution the driver. The feature has been introduced to improve safety while cornering and emergency lane functions. Moreover, other features include Brake Assist and an exit warning function whenever any vehicle or cycle is approaching towards the car. Expect the car to be well-loaded with creature comforts as well like the Mercedes-Benz's latest MBUX infotainment system and 64 ambient lightings which are now standard almost across the range. The powertrains that are most likely to come to India are the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS6 petrol and diesel engines among others.

