New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA India Launch Details Out

The new generation Mercedes-Benz GLA is set to arrive in India in the third quarter of the year and will take on the BMW X1, Volvo XC40 and the new generation Audi Q3 in the segment.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The new generation Mercedes-Benz GLA witnesses a major overhaul over the current model

Mercedes-Benz is all set to bring in the new generation GLA to India in Q3 of 2020. The 2020 GLA will be a huge departure from the outgoing model in many aspects and that stands true even in terms of design. The sketch shows us the profile and partly the rear of the SUV which still has the GLA design elements intact, but looks a dash more modern and angular. In fact, the rising window line, tight overhangs, sculpted boot gate, sharp spoiler and wraparound sleek looking tail lamps add a sense of aggression to the otherwise sophisticated design.

The model retains its silhouette and the overall outline, however, the dimensions have marginally changed. It has grown by 10 mm in height which according to the carmaker, has been done to go with the crossover design and to offer a bit more headroom. That said, it will be 15 mm shorter than its predecessor which hasn't hampered the legroom inside. Surprisingly, Mercedes says that the model will offer more legroom at the rear as the wheelbase has been marginally stretched, the wheel wells eating into the overhangs.

Mercedes-Benz GLA

38.39 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz GLA

0 Comments

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA will be loaded to the gills with safety and assistance features. It will be equipped with radars and sensors to detect pedestrian crossing and to caution the driver. The feature has been introduced to improve safety while cornering and emergency lane functions. Moreover, other features include Brake Assist and an exit warning function whenever any vehicle or cycle is approaching towards the car. Expect the car to be well-loaded with creature comforts as well like the Mercedes-Benz's latest MBUX infotainment system and 64 ambient lightings which are now standard almost across the range. The powertrains that are most likely to come to India are the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS6 petrol and diesel engines among others.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLA with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz
GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA Alternatives

Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 73.63 - 73.84 Lakh *
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
₹ 75.69 Lakh *
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹ 87.84 Lakh - 1.25 Crore *
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
₹ 88.96 Lakh - 1.28 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
₹ 90.99 - 94.24 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹ 1.23 - 2.19 Crore *
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
₹ 1.39 - 2.24 Crore *
Maserati Levante
Maserati Levante
₹ 1.68 - 1.82 Crore *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Maruti Suzuki Announces 2020 Auto Expo Line-Up; Will Focus On Green Mobility
Maruti Suzuki Announces 2020 Auto Expo Line-Up; Will Focus On Green Mobility
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.70 Lakh
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.70 Lakh
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.22 Crore
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.22 Crore
Tata Motors To Launch 4 New Electric Vehicles By 2022: N Chandrasekaran
Tata Motors To Launch 4 New Electric Vehicles By 2022: N Chandrasekaran
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities