2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Teased

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz is all set to be digitally revealed as the 2020 Geneva Auto Show stands cancelled due to Corona Virus fears. The company has teased the new model just enough to keep us enticed and lick our chops.

The updated Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be launched in India in the next one year

  • The updated Mercedes-Benz E-Class will get a hybrid engine option
  • Expect it to be a feature-laden model
  • It will take on the Audi A6 & the BMW 5 Series
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been one of the most successful models from Mercedes, globally. And for 2021, the company is all set to reveal the latest E-Class model. It was supposed to happen at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show but as the show stands cancelled, Mercedes-Benz will be revealing the car digitally around the globe, very soon. The company released a few teasers along the way and from the looks of it, the new E-Class does seem to be a good-looking car. The front end gets slight tweaks with new, sharply designed LED headlamps and a slightly revised grille. We expect some changes at the rear as well. In terms of powertrains, the new E-Class finally gets a hybrid engine setup, the details of which will be revealed later.

(The 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will get newly designed headlamps)

Expect the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class to get features similar to the current model such as a twin-screen setup, smartphone connectivity and of course, the MBUX infotainment system. Being a Mercedes, we also expect it to get a bunch of active and passive safety systems and a whole range of driver assist systems as well.

Will the updated Mercedes-Benz E-Class come to India? We believe it will come sooner than later and once it does, it will take on its traditional rivals, the Audi A6 and the BMW 5-Series. Keep watching this space as the car will be revealed very soon.

