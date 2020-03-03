2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Teased

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been one of the most successful models from Mercedes, globally. And for 2021, the company is all set to reveal the latest E-Class model. It was supposed to happen at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show but as the show stands cancelled, Mercedes-Benz will be revealing the car digitally around the globe, very soon. The company released a few teasers along the way and from the looks of it, the new E-Class does seem to be a good-looking car. The front end gets slight tweaks with new, sharply designed LED headlamps and a slightly revised grille. We expect some changes at the rear as well. In terms of powertrains, the new E-Class finally gets a hybrid engine setup, the details of which will be revealed later.

Expect the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class to get features similar to the current model such as a twin-screen setup, smartphone connectivity and of course, the MBUX infotainment system. Being a Mercedes, we also expect it to get a bunch of active and passive safety systems and a whole range of driver assist systems as well.

Will the updated Mercedes-Benz E-Class come to India? We believe it will come sooner than later and once it does, it will take on its traditional rivals, the Audi A6 and the BMW 5-Series. Keep watching this space as the car will be revealed very soon.

