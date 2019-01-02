2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of World Debut This Month

Mercedes-Benz has teased the new generation of the CLA and this time we get to see the signature LED DRLs that the car will get. The new CLA will make its world debut at CES in Las Vegas on January 8, 2019. Yes, the manufacturer has decided to skip the Detroit Motor Show this time around and showcase the car at an electronics expo. We couldn't help but notice how similar the car's silhouette looks to the new CLS that was launched a few months ago, more like a smaller version of the latter. Mhe new Mercedes-Benz CLA is seen sporting the same aggressive-looking headlamps with LED daytime running lights serving as eyebrows. The grille and the bonnet are disguised and we'll get to see them soon too.

We do not get to see the cabin of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA in these images, but it's quite evident that the design and styling will be largely similar to the new A-Class' cabin. This means that the car will offer new upholstery, a new dashboard and the new the company's latest all-digital instrument cluster and display, which is likely to be equipped with the new AI-based MBUX infotainment system.

We've already brought you spy shots of the CLA 35 and AMG CLA 45 being tested and brought you news of that and from what it looks like, the car will share it's powertrain with the A-Class hatch. Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 is likely to get the same powertrain as the A35 hatchback, which is a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine that belts out over 300 bhp. The CLA 45, on the other hand, will similarly share its engine with the upcoming A45, and will make a little over 400 bhp and will also feature a tail-happy AWD system.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.