2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Enters Production

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT which was unveiled last year at the L.A. Motor Show has finally entered production and will hit the road shown. And the first model to roll off the assembly line will be the even more track-focused version- the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro which is inspired by the AMG GT3 and GT4 race cars. The 2020 Mercedes AMG GT will be available in the GT, GT C, GT R and the GT R Pro is the new top-end and even more manic trim. It's still a two-door sports car and the Panamericana grille has also been retained but is more angular at the edges and the headlights have also been re-worked- essentially has been borrowed from the new AMG GT 4-door.

Also Read: 2018 L.A. Auto Show: 2020 Mercedes AMG GT Unveiled

The Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro gets racing stripes in light green or gray which is only standard on the Selenite Gray Mango paint shade. The Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro gets racing stripes in light green or gray which is only standard on the Selenite Gray Mango paint shade.

The GT R Pro is equipped with a new coil-over suspension setup which has manually adjustable dampers, adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars and spherical bearings for the rear suspension's lower and upper wishbones. It also gets carbon ceramic brakes and model specific bodywork which improves the aerodynamics. There are carbon-fibre elements used upfront in the corner winglets while the massive front fender limits the front axle lift. The modification includes a tweaked rear splitter and a flap on the carbon-fibre rear spoiler along with carbon fibre roof ducktail spoiler and racing stripes in light green or gray which is only standard on the Selenite Gray Mango paint shade.

The performance of the 2020 Mercedes AMG GT R Pro has been improved with the new AMG Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) where the system works in amalgamation with the drive modes to offer different level of settings- Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master. The Basic mode takes care of slippery and comfort drive modes and has the stability control setup at its best. The Advance settings come in the sports drive mode and pro takes care of the sports+ drive modes. But Master does the best to leave the driver uncanny as it shuts down all the electronic nannies and let the GTR go completely insane.

The cockpit of the new Mercedes-AMG GT range has benn heavily revised. The cockpit of the new Mercedes-AMG GT range has benn heavily revised.

The cockpit of the new Mercedes-AMG GT range (not only the GT R Pro) is one area which has been sincerely revised. For starters, it gets the new touchpad-based infotainment system and a wide 12.3-inch digital screen as standard. The new steering wheel too has made way inside this model with two touch-sensitive nubs through which we can control the functions on the instrument cluster and obviously on the 10.3-inch console-mounted screen. Moreover, it gets an AMG specific LCD display which integrates the controls for the performance and drive modes. In the central console, there are colour display buttons and the TFT switches are to adjust things like transmission and chassis settings, exhaust system, start-stop system, and the DRS controls.

The same 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 motor in the AMG Gt R Pro churns out 570 bhp. The same 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 motor in the AMG Gt R Pro churns out 570 bhp.

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro is still a refreshed version and is not entirely new. The mechanical changes are minimal and it is powered by the same engine which functions in other AMG GT Models, however, in a higher state of tune. It's a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged, V8 engine which churns out a whopping 570 bhp in the GT R Pro.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.