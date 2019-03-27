2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Breaks Cover

Mercedes-Benz dropped the curtains on the Mercedes-AMG A35 performance sedan ahead of its public debut at the Paris Motor Show in October this year. The sprightly luxury compact sedan gets the Affalterbach treatment sharing its underpinnings and powertrain with the A35 AMG hatchback, albeit now gets that small boot, making it slightly more practical. The good bit is that the A35 AMG sedan retains the performance of the hatchback churning out an identical 301 bhp from the same motor.

Visually, the Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan looks similar to the hatch, complete with the bold grille with the massive logo up front, and the sweptback LED headlamps. The wheelbase too remains the same at 2727 mm, while the extended boot is met with a coupe-like roofline that adds to the striking appeal of the model. The rear sports twin exhaust and a lip spoiler integrated into the boot, while the wraparound LED taillights are distinctive and light up the boot's appearance, quite literally.

The cabin too is a direct lift from the A35 AMG hatchback. The sedan comes with the AMG flat-bottom, multi-function steering wheel and the extended digital cockpit with the split screen setup for the infotainment system that also uses the MBUX system. The A35 AMG comes with five driving modes, which changes the colour scheme inside the cabin according to the mode you select.

The cabin gets the extended display with the split screen setup

With respect to performance, the Mercedes-AMG A35 uses 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that churns out 301 bhp on offer. The motor is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while there are wheel-mounted paddle shifters for manual shifts. The A35 also comes with 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system that sends power to the front wheels but can distribute power to the back as well for a 50:50 split. Furthermore, the A35 comes with individual braking for each wheel, while the suspension is adjustable and can be tuned for comfort on the streets or for attacking corners on a race track. The performance sedan can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.7 seconds, which is the same as the hatchback.

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan will debut at the Paris Motor Show

The Mercedes-AMG A35 is slated to hit a number of markets by the end of this year including the US. However, it's not clear if Mercedes-Benz will be bringing the performance sedan to India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.