Further expanding its BS6 compliant CNG line-up, Maruti Suzuki India today announced the launch of the WagonR BS6 S-CNG variant, priced at ₹ 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in only one trim option, LXI, the WagonR is the third bs6 compliant model from the carmaker to get the S-CNG technology, after the Alto 800 and the Ertiga MPV. It's part of the company's 'Mission Green Million' programme announced at the Auto Expo 2020, under which the Maruti aims to sell 1 million green vehicles, including mild hybrids, strong hybrids, electric vehicles, and CNG cars, in the next couple of years.

Talking about the launch of the BS6 compliant WagonR S-CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, "Maruti Suzuki has consistently endeavoured to offer sustainable mobility options to customers. With the announcement of Mission Green Million, we have strengthened our commitment towards boosting green mobility in the country. The 3rd generation WagonR is hugely successful and continues the iconic journey of brand WagonR with more than 24 lakh customers. Strong on looks and performance, the new factory-fitted S-CNG variant offers a perfect balance of drivability, high fuel efficiency, enhanced safety and unmatched convenience."

The CNG model of the WagonR is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to make 58 bhp in CNG mode and 81 bhp in petrol mode, while torque output stands at 78 Nm in CNG mode and 113 Nm on petrol mode. The S-CNG version comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system, that aid in offering better performance and drivability.

