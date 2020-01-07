New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Spotted Testing Again

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will come with a BS6 compliant petrol engine and will come in both manual and automatic option. The updated model is expected to be launched at the Auto Expo 2020.

The updated Vitara Brezza will come with a host of cosmetic changes along with a BS6 compliant engine

Highlights

  • The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will debut at the Auto Expo
  • The updated Vitara Brezza will come with a host of cosmetic updates
  • The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is likely to the 1.5-litre petrol engine
Auto Expo 2020

Images of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift have surfaced online, ahead of its launch at the Auto Expo 2020. The updated Vitara Brezza will come with a host of cosmetic changes along with a BS6 compliant petrol engine, replacing the existing 1.3-litre diesel engine. While we did get to see the front section of the car in an earlier spy photo, we did not get to see the rear section, and it is the same case this time as well courtesy of the heavy camouflage. Based on the level of disguise we expect to see new taillamps, a revised tailgate, and a new bumper.

93nciqts

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will only get a petrol engine on offer

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

8.73 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Up front, the SUV will get a new chrome grille, revised headlamps with LED projector lights and LED DRLs. The bumper has also been revised and it now comes with large black housing with foglamps, and new bull-bar style design element. The new Vitara Brezza will continue to come with bumpers, side, wheel arch cladding. Changes to the sides are minimal but you do get new 16-inch black alloy wheels that seem to have been carried over from the pre-facelift Baleno.

Under the hood of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that is BS6 compliant, which already powers the likes of Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6 that develops about 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and possibly a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Source: IAB / Rushlane.com

