2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Spotted Testing Again

The updated Vitara Brezza will come with a host of cosmetic changes along with a BS6 compliant engine

Images of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift have surfaced online, ahead of its launch at the Auto Expo 2020. The updated Vitara Brezza will come with a host of cosmetic changes along with a BS6 compliant petrol engine, replacing the existing 1.3-litre diesel engine. While we did get to see the front section of the car in an earlier spy photo, we did not get to see the rear section, and it is the same case this time as well courtesy of the heavy camouflage. Based on the level of disguise we expect to see new taillamps, a revised tailgate, and a new bumper.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will only get a petrol engine on offer Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 8.73 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Up front, the SUV will get a new chrome grille, revised headlamps with LED projector lights and LED DRLs. The bumper has also been revised and it now comes with large black housing with foglamps, and new bull-bar style design element. The new Vitara Brezza will continue to come with bumpers, side, wheel arch cladding. Changes to the sides are minimal but you do get new 16-inch black alloy wheels that seem to have been carried over from the pre-facelift Baleno.

Under the hood of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that is BS6 compliant, which already powers the likes of Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6 that develops about 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and possibly a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Source: IAB / Rushlane.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.