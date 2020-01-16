2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Spotted In India For The First Time

It was just last month that we shared some leaked image of the upcoming 2020 Suzuki Ignis facelift. However, now a new spy photo has surfaced online, which tells us that the car has already reached our shores. The latest image reveals a fleet of Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift, possibly lined up for dispatch, which indicates that the car might soon go on sales in India, possibly at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. This is the second time that the Ignis is being updated in India, the previous one being in February 2019. Upon launch, the car will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo, and Toyota Etios Liva.

Visually, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets the same styling updates that we saw on the global-spec model that was leaked last month. Cosmetic updates include a new grille with chrome border which also encompasses the headlamps creating the effect of one single unit. The headlamps too have been tweaked and the cluster looks new, albeit featuring the signature U-shaped LED daytime running lamps. We also see the new front bumper with the new silver faux skid plate that extends like a bulbar, with new round foglamps on either side.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis 5.29 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The rear does not get any major changes barring the bumper which gets new reflectors and faux skid plate

We do not get to see the profile of the rear section of the car here, however, from what we can see, and based on older images, from the sides, the car will largely look the same. It will continue to feature the same roof-rails, along with flared wheel arches with cladding and the signature lines on the C-pillar. The rear rection, on the other hand, will also largely look similar, save for the new rear bumper with new reflectors and an extended silver faux skid plate.

Under the hood, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis will come with the BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine, which powers the Swift and Baleno, and is tuned to produce 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT units in India. The Ignis diesel has already been pulled off the market for a while now.

Spy Images Source: GaadiWaadi / Instagram

