New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage

The facelifted 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a heavily updated face featuring a new, larger single-frame hexagonal grille, and a new front bumper.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift gets a new, larger single-frame hexagonal grille and a new front bumper

A new image of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift has surfaced online, and for the first time, we get to see that car without camouflage. Now, the spy photo might not be the clearest one, but we do get to see some of the design updates that the car will come with. The facelifted Dzire gets a heavily updated face featuring a new, larger single-frame hexagonal grille that comes with horizontal slats and the 'Suzuki' logo at the centre while the number plate housing positioned below. The bumper too has been updated with bigger, sharper housings for the foglamps, however, the bonnet and the headlamps look very much unchanged.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the image appears to be the entry-level variant, so we only get to see halogen headlamps, and black steel wheels, along with body-coloured door handles and ORVMs. The overall design of the profile, however, looks identical to the existing pre-facelift model. We do not get to see the rear section of the car in these images, however, we expect to see a slightly updated rear section with revised taillamps and rear bumper.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review

dzire

The second-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire was introduced in May 2017

The cabin too is likely to see some minor upgrades in terms of styling tweaks, but we do not expect anything too drastic. The Dzire facelift, however, is likely to feature the new SmartPlay Studio 2.0 that has been introduced with the updated 2020 Vitara Brezza petrol and Ignis facelift.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Review

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is likely to arrive after the BS6 shift happens and will be a petrol-only vehicle. Currently, the car is powered by the tried and tested 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that is already BS6 compliant. The motor is tuned to make 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional AMT unit. Right now the car also comes a diesel option, powered by the 1.3-litre DDIS oil burner, however, come April 1, 2020, that will no longer be on sale.

0 Comments

Source: GaadiWaadi

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Dzire with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki
Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Alternatives

Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 6.47 - 10.5 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.5 - 10.05 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 6.39 - 8.58 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.56 - 10.29 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.89 - 11.42 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.91 - 11.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 7.54 - 8.59 Lakh *
Toyota Etios
Toyota Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.33 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.69 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Geely Claims Its New SUV Can Fight The Coronavirus
Geely Claims Its New SUV Can Fight The Coronavirus
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2020: Royal Enfield Records 2 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2020: Royal Enfield Records 2 Per Cent Growth
2020 Hyundai Creta: What We Know So Far
2020 Hyundai Creta: What We Know So Far
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities