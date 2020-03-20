Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Dzire Facelift in India with prices starting at ₹ 5.89 lakh for the base LXi manual variant and topping at ₹ 8.80 lakh for the range topping ZXi+ automatic variant (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Changes on the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift are limited to the front end featuring a new single frame hexagonal grille with horizontal slats. The front bumper has been updates as well with bigger and sharper curtains for the fog lamp housing. Other than that, the 2020 Dzire remains identical to its predecessor with similar profile and rear design.

Variant Price Variant Price Lxi ₹ 5. 89 lakh - Vxi ₹ 6.79 lakh Vxi (AGS) ₹ 7.31 lakh Zxi ₹ 7.48 lakh Zxi (AGS) ₹ 8.00 lakh Zxi+ ₹ 8.28 lakh Zxi + (AGS) ₹ 8.80 lakh

The cabin of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift also remains unchanged in terms of design, layout and even features. Just that, like all updated Maruti Suzuki cars, even the Dzire gets the 7.0-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 infotainment system which offers a more intuitive interface and continues to offer features like in-car Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth among others. Other features on offer are auto climate control, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, cruise control and more.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is being offered with a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director- Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "With over 55 per cent market share in its segment, Dzire is the preferred sedan of over 20 lakh customers. Building on overwhelming customer response, 2020 Dzire offers next generation K-series engine with segment first idle start-stop technology (ISS), upgraded premium exterior design, refreshed interiors and advanced features. As a Company, we have believed in bringing technologies that benefit the customers. The 2020 Dzire will help us to continue with our brand promise to offer products with state-of-the-art design & advanced technology to delight our customers."

Under the hood, it gets the updated k-Series BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine. The motor is tuned to make 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to either a five-speed manual or an optional AMT gearbox. The 1.3-litre Fiat sourced diesel engine has been discontinued following Maruti's announcement to do away with diesel engines. The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift is being offered in four variants- LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Where the LXi variant is available only with the manual transmission, the latter three trims are offered with option of AMT as well.

