Maruti Suzuki India today announced introducing S-CNG technology for the Alto BS6 range. Offered in two trims - LXI S-CNG and LXI (O) S-CNG, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG variants are priced at ₹ 4.32 lakh and ₹ 4.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The CNG powered Maruti Suzuki Alto BS6 comes equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system and is tuned to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability. The car offers a mileage of 31.59 km/kg.

Introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we continuously strive to offer products that are technologically advanced and environmentally friendly. With the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, we reinforce our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The Alto BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Maruti Suzuki's large portfolio of green vehicles is a testimony of its commitment towards the environment. We are encouraged with the wide acceptance of S-CNG technology by our customers."

Maruti Suzuki has sold over 100,000 BS6 compliant Alto models in the country

The Maruti Suzuki Alto was the first vehicle to become BS6 compliant, and the Company has already sold over 100,000 BS6 compliant Alto in the country. Under the hood, the car comes with the same 796 cc that is tuned to churn out 40.36 bhp and 60 Nm torque in CNG mode, while in petrol-only the car offers 47.33 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

On the features front, the car comes with air-con system, power steering, front power windows, silver accents for inner door handles, fabric+vinyl upholstery, dual-tone interior among others. The car also gets wheel covers, body-coloured bumpers and door handles. On the safety front, the car gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert, rear parking sensors and more

