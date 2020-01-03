2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus Spotted Testing

In 2019, several Mahindra test mules were spotted doing rounds on the outskirts of Chennai. While many of them are next-generation models like the Scorpio and XUV500, some of them will be updated just to meet the upcoming emission norms. A test mule of the next-generation TUV300 Plus has been spotted testing as well. Since Mahindra has already confirmed that the model will not be discontinued, it looks like the Indian automaker has started testing it with a BS6 complaint engine.

Also Read: Car Sales In December 2019: Mahindra Records 4 Per Cent Growth In Sales

Mahindra TUV300 9.77 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The test mule in the spy pictures has been heavily camouflaged and only the rear and profile of the SUV are visible.

The TUV300 Plus is essentially a long wheelbase version and nine-seater version of the sub-four meter TUV300 that received a facelift just last year. The test mule in the spy pictures has been heavily camouflaged and only the rear and profile of the SUV are visible. In terms of design, both profile and rear of the TUV300 Plus look identical to its predecessor and the camouflage does a good job to hide the subtle updates, if any. However, the picture does not give away the face of the TUV300 Plus so it's difficult to comment about the changes there. Though, we expect the SUV to get similar styling elements seen on the TUV300 Facelift, like the black finish on the grille and black inserts in the headlamps.

Also Read: Top 5 Electric Car Launches In 2020

The TUV300 Plus is currently powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which likely will be replaced by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine across the range. The engine will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox while Mahindra earlier has said that an automatic will be given as an option at a later date.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.