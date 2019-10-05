New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted With LED Taillamps And Alloy Wheels

This is for the first time that a prototype of the new-gen 2020 Mahindra Thar is seen with a set of alloy wheels and LED taillamps.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar will be bigger, more features-packed and come with a BS6 compliant engine

Highlights

  • The 2020 Mahindra Thar is expected to debut at the Auto Expo next year
  • The new Mahindra Thar gets alloy wheels and LED taillamps
  • The new Thar will come with a BS6 compliant engine

The upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar has been recently spotted testing in India, and this time around we get to see the new-generation off-road SUV with a set of alloy wheels and LED taillamps. While we have already shared several spy photos of the 2020 Thar, this is the first time that we are seeing a prototype of the 4x4 SUV with these features. Expected to make its debut at the Auto Expo 2020, the new-gen Mahindra Thar will be bigger, more features-packed and come with a Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant engine under the hood.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar gets a set of 5-spoke alloy wheels and LED taillamps

Mahindra Thar

11.11 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Thar

The prototype model of the new Mahindra Thar is still heavily camouflaged, so there is not much to talk about the exterior here that we haven't already talked about in our previous spy shot reports. This one too is the hard-top version of the Thar, which again is an all-new feature for the SUV, and it comes with a set of 5-spoke alloy wheels, which appear to be a set of 18-inchers. The taillamp too is covered, so we can only see the borders of the new LED unit. The front, of course, comes with that iconic face with the 7-slot grille, round headlamps, larger fenders and a heavy-duty front bumper.

Upfront, the 2020 Mahindra Thar comes with the iconic 7-slot grille, round headlamps, larger fenders and a heavy-duty front bumper

Based on previous spy photos, we know that the upcoming Mahindra Thar will also come with an updated cabin featuring an all-black dashboard with new dials for the air-con system, new steering wheel, restyled central air-con vents, and possibly even a touchscreen display as well. The SUV will also get new, more comfortable seats and upholstery for the driver and co-driver, while the rear section will get the side facing bench seats as before. The 2020 Thar will also get features like a brand-new instrument cluster with a MID (Multi-Information Display) unit, and a new gear lever. In terms of safety, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will feature front, ABS driver airbag, rear parking sensors, speed alert system and more as standard.

Under the hood, the new-gen Mahindra Thar will come with a new BS 6 compliant engine, however, the details are still unknown. Currently, the Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.5-litre CRDe diesel engine that makes 105 bhp at 3800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 274 Nm from as low as 1800-2000 rpm. It gets the standard 4WD system with high & low ratios.

Image Source: Rushlane

