2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Ahead Of Auto Expo 2020 Unveil

Yet another set of pictures of the upcoming Mahindra Thar have surfaced online ahead of its Auto Expo 2020. While the top-spec hard top variant equipped with alloy wheels and LED tail lamps have already been spotted, this time it's the base soft-top trim which have been spotted doing rounds in the South. In terms of design, the soft-top variant too is very similar to the hard-top model save for the alloy wheels, LED tail lamps and of course the hard-top.

The new Mahindra Thar has grown in dimensions compared to its predecessor.

The prototype model of the new Mahindra Thar is still heavily camouflaged, and it retains every but that we have seen in previous spy shots. So the iconic seven-slat grille, round headlamps and beefy looking front bumper are all there. The Mahindra Thar will also come with an updated cabin featuring an all-black dashboard with new dials for the air-con system, new steering wheel, restyled central air-con vents, and possibly even a touchscreen infotainment system. It will also feature comfortable seats with improved side-bolstering and upholstery for the driver and co-driver, while the rear seats will get the side facing bench seats as before. The 2020 Thar will also get features like a brand-new instrument cluster with a MID (Multi-Information Display) unit, and a new gear lever. In terms of safety, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will feature front, ABS driver airbag, rear parking sensors, speed alert system and more as standard.

It will be offered in both hard-top and soft-top versions.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar will be powered by a new BS 6 compliant engine and of course, a heavy-duty four-wheel drive system with low and high range. At present, the Mahindra Thar comes with a 2.5-litre diesel engine that makes 105 bhp at 3800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 274 Nm from as low as 1800-2000 rpm.

