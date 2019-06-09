2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing

The next-gen Mahindra Thar has been spotted testing again. It is expected to be launched sometime in 2020, post the Bharat Stage VI (BS-6) norms kick-in. The new 2020 Mahindra Thar will get a host visual and mechanical changes in order to comply with the upcoming safety and emission standards. The test mule which has been spotted is still heavily camouflaged so it is yet difficult to comment anything specific about its design as the production model is expected to look more updated.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar retains the iconic seven-slat grille.

What we can understand from the pictures though, is that the 2020 Mahindra Thar will carry the Willys CJ5 inspired boxy silhouette, but the face will look tad similar to the present day Jeep Wrangler. Up front, it retains the iconic seven-slat grille and additionally gets classic round foglamps. Although we yet cannot see the indicators on this one, the production-spec units will get them mounted on the fenders. At the rear, the SUV comes with a full-size tailgate with a mounted spare wheel and large rear windshield. Overall, the new Thar also appears wider than the existing model.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will meet the upcoming emission and safety standards.

Previous spy pictures have also given us an Idea of the changes made to its cabin. The new 2020 Mahindra Thar comes with an all-new black dashboard, which has a place for the touchscreen display. The position of the round central air-con vents is the same and they now get glossy black treatment. The dials below suggest an automatic climate control may be on offer as well. The 2020 Thar also gets a new steering wheel with buttons for audio and telephony controls along with a brand-new instrument cluster which now also comes with a MID (Multi Information Display) unit. The cabin will also get new seats with improved fabric upholstery, while at the rear it gets side-facing bench seats, which looks little more premium compared to the outgoing model. We expect the 2020 Mahindra Thar to get the BS 6 compliant engine version of Mahindra's 2.2-litre mHawk engine and not to mention, it will get the 4x4 Low (L) and High (H) function as standard.

