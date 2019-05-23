New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Mahindra Thar Hard Top Version Spotted Testing

The new 2020 Mahindra Thar is expected to come with a host visual and mechanical changes. The new-gen Thar is likely to be launched in India sometime in 2020, post the Bharat Stage VI (BS-6) norms kick-in.

View Photos
The new-gen Mahindra Thar is going through a major makeover and will come with considerable updates

Images of a prototype of the next-gen Mahindra Thar have recently surfaced online, and this time around we get to see a hard-top version of the off-road SUV for the first time. Expected to be launched sometime in 2020, post the Bharat Stage VI (BS-6) norms kick-in, the new 2020 Mahindra Thar is expected to come with a host visual and mechanical changes. Having said that, the SUV is still heavily camouflaged and is in the early stages of development so most of the exterior parts we see here are temporary units, so the production model is likely to be a lot different.

In terms of similarities, though, the 2020 Mahindra still carries the boxy Willys Jeep inspired silhouette, along with the iconic seven-slot grille up front and classic round foglamps. Although the indicators here look like placeholders, the production-spec units will also come mounted on the fenders, along with a large beefy front bumper. At the rear, the SUV comes with a full-size tailgate with a mounted spare wheel and large rear windshield. Overall, the new Thar also appear to be visibly wider than the existing model.

Mahindra Thar

7.86 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Thar

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing In India

6s3d3idc

2020 Mahindra Thar is seen with a full-size tailgate with a mounted spare wheel and large rear windshield

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Again

One of the recent spy photos also gave us a glimpse of the kind the changes the cabin is set to receive. For starters, the new 2020 Mahindra Thar comes with an all-new black dashboard, which now comes with housing for a touchscreen display. The position of the round central air-con vents is the same, but they now get glossy black treatment, and dials below suggest we might even get automatic climate control. The 2020 Thar also gets a new steering wheel with buttons for audio and telephony among others, along with a brand-new instrument cluster, which now also comes with a MID (Multi Information Display) unit. We also get to see the new gear lever. The cabin will also get new seats with improved fabric upholstery, while at the rear, gets side-facing bench seats, which also looks a bit more premium compared to the outgoing model.

The engine details for the upcoming new-gen Thar are still unknown, but we do expect it to get a BS 6 compliant engine. As of now, the Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.5-litre CRDe diesel engine that makes 105 bhp at 3800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 274 Nm from as low as 1800-2000 rpm. It gets the standard 4WD system with high & low ratios.

0 Comments

Image Source: 4x4 India/Facebook

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Thar with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra
Thar
TAGS :
Mahindra Thar 2020 Mahindra Thar New Mahindra Thar

Latest News

2020 Mahindra Thar Hard Top Version Spotted Testing
2020 Mahindra Thar Hard Top Version Spotted Testing
Prosecutors Fine Bosch 90 Million Euros For Illicit Emissions Software
Prosecutors Fine Bosch 90 Million Euros For Illicit Emissions Software
After World Car Of The Year, Jaguar I-Pace Wins Powertrain Awards
After World Car Of The Year, Jaguar I-Pace Wins Powertrain Awards
National Karting Championship Gets Bigger For 2019; JK Tyre Back As Sponsor
National Karting Championship Gets Bigger For 2019; JK Tyre Back As Sponsor
Ford Partners With Robots Maker Agility Robotics In Mobility Service Push
Ford Partners With Robots Maker Agility Robotics In Mobility Service Push
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Listed On India website, Confirms 9-Speed Automatic
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Listed On India website, Confirms 9-Speed Automatic
Government Think Tank Proposes Electrifying Motorbikes, Scooters In 6-8 Years: Report
Government Think Tank Proposes Electrifying Motorbikes, Scooters In 6-8 Years: Report
MG Hector: Interior Explained In Detail
MG Hector: Interior Explained In Detail
Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition Spotted At Dealership Yard
Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition Spotted At Dealership Yard
Honda Issues Recall For 1.37 Lakh SUVs Globally; India Unaffected
Honda Issues Recall For 1.37 Lakh SUVs Globally; India Unaffected
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out
Kia SP2i Compact SUV Interior Unveiled In Sketches
Kia SP2i Compact SUV Interior Unveiled In Sketches
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result
Renault Clio Based On The CMF-B Platform Bags Five-Star Ratings In Euro NCAP; Stands Relevant For The Indian Market
Renault Clio Based On The CMF-B Platform Bags Five-Star Ratings In Euro NCAP; Stands Relevant For The Indian Market
Niki Lauda: Calculative, Resilient, Three-Time World Champion
Niki Lauda: Calculative, Resilient, Three-Time World Champion

Popular Cars

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.46 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.3
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹ 33.08 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra Thar Alternatives

Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 15.55 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.86 - 16.39 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11 - 18.06 Lakh *
Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.95 - 26.71 Lakh *
View More
Explore Thar
×
Explore Now
x
Government Think Tank Proposes Electrifying Motorbikes, Scooters In 6-8 Years: Report
Government Think Tank Proposes Electrifying Motorbikes, Scooters In 6-8 Years: Report
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
MG Hector: Interior Explained In Detail
MG Hector: Interior Explained In Detail
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities