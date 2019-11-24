2020 Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing Again In India

A test mule of the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted testing again giving a slightly better idea about its appearance. The new Mahindra Scorpio will be larger than its predecessor and design updates include a lower roofline and an upright front that should make it look a little more urban. The hood scoop seems to have been given a miss but we now see the slated Mahindra grille that will make an appearance on the all-new version, family face things of course. Previous images of the test mule further reveals flared wheel arches, and a slightly raked windshield. On the inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to get a complete overhaul. Expect improved material quality and fit and finish as well along with Pininfarina design elements. Expect a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, multi-function steering wheel and other connectivity features among others.

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio caught fire while undergoing routine testing,

A shocking video has also surfaced on Youtube that shows a prototype of the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio ablaze in flames. However, according to several news reports no one was injured during the accident. The 2020 Scorpio was out on a routine test when the driver sensed smoke and quickly pulled over after which the test mule got engulfed in flames. The test mules of the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio (Z101) have been spotted testing several times in Tamil Nadu and the SUV is expected to debut at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. It is still early to comment on the cause of the accident and the carmaker can only tell the real reason.

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will get BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel and petrol engines.

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio will continue to be based on a ladder-on-frame chassis, however, Mahindra is working to enhance its body control and make it more rigid for the crash test. Under the hood will be a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that will bump the power output to 158 bhp, from the current 138 bhp. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual transmission while an automatic will also be on offer along with all-wheel drive system. The new generation Scorpio can also be expected to get a petrol motor right from the start given that Mahindra is already working on a BS6 version of the same.

