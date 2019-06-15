2020 Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing Again

The Mahindra Scorpio is scheduled to get one of the biggest upgrades of its life cycle.

2020 is the year when we are going to see a slew of new Mahindra SUVs, at least the spy pictures suggest that. The Mahindra Thar has been spotted multiple times since the start of this month, and this time around a new set of spy pictures of Mahindra's another cult brand have surfaced online. We are now talking about the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio which is scheduled to get one of the biggest upgrades of its life cycle in a bid to comply with the upcoming emission and safety norms.

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to grow in every dimension.

Going by the images, expect the 2020 Scorpio to get updated dimensions. The lower roofline and larger proportions on the SUV with an upright front should make it look a little more urban. The hood scoop seems to have been given a miss. The slated Mahindra grille though will make an appearance on the all-new version, family face things of course. The test mule further reveals flared wheel arches, and a slightly raked windshield. On the inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to get a complete overhaul. Expect improved material quality and fit and finish as well along with Pininfarina design elements. Expect a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, multi-function steering wheel and other connectivity features among others.

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to get the BS6 compliant version of the 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio will continue to be based on a ladder-on-frame chassis, however, Mahindra is working to enhance its body control. The SUV is also expected to be powered by the BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that will bump the power output to 158 bhp, from the current 138 bhp on offer. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual transmission while an automatic will also be on offer along with All-Wheel Drive. The new generation Scorpio can also be expected to get a petrol motor right from the start given the stringent emission norms of the future.

